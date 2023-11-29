Oneway Bike opens showroom to showcase Cube range to dealers

Share Facebook

Oneway Bike, partner for high-quality bikes and accessories, has opened a new showroom at its office in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

The showroom offers an overview of the products made by the German bicycle brand Cube and the accessory brand Acid. Oneway aims to inspire and inform retailers about the latest developments within the two brands.

In the new space, Oneway Bike is showing Cube bikes in all segments, so that dealers have the opportunity to view the latest models up close.

Displayed are the latest e-bikes, mountain bikes, gravel bikes and road bikes.

The new Cube Longtail Hybrid and Trike Hybrid have also been given a prominent place in the room.

An extensive collection of Cube and Acid accessories is also on display, including helmets, shoes, clothing, bags, locks, luggage racks and much more.

The distributor expects to welcome retailers from the United Kingdom in January and February 2024, for a full Cube experience.

In recent weeks, staff from various bike shops in the Netherlands already visited the showroom in preparation for the coming season.

This also marks the start of the new Cube Academies.

With the Academy, Oneway wants to support the dealer and increase the knowledge and expertise of the teams with regard to the latest Cube models and accessories.

It offers retailers the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with the products and learn more about the latest technological innovations and designs.

Bart van den Biggelaar, commercial director of Oneway Bike, said: “The new showroom and the Cube Academy offer an unparalleled experience for dealers and their teams. Here they are not only immersed in the world of Cube bikes, but also introduced to all Acid accessories.

“In addition, there is a selection of brand new Cube bikes, ready to be tested. We offer retailers the opportunity to try out the latest Cube models themselves.”