See.Sense appoints Rikesh Shah as board advisor

See.Sense, the cycling data-technology company, has announced the appointment of Rikesh Shah as a board advisor, specialising in cities.

With a career in public innovation, open data, and future mobility, Shah takes extensive expertise to See.Sense as the company continues its mission to improve conditions for cycling and micromobility through intelligent data solutions.

After 22 years, Shah recently left Transport for London’s (TfL) innovation team, responsible for delivering projects in areas such as air quality, road safety, and active travel.

Irene McAleese, co-founder of See.Sense, said: “We are proud to welcome Rikesh Shah as a Board Advisor on Cities.

“Rikesh is a global thought leader who recognises the innovative potential of See.Sense technology. His deep understanding of mobility and data will be invaluable as we navigate future partnerships with cities to drive success.”

In his new role, Shah will leverage his knowledge to guide See.Sense in its mission to enhance urban environments for cycling and micromobility.

His vision is closely aligned with See.Sense’s approach, which centres on harnessing bike-based sensors to gather data insights to improve safety and transform cities for cycling and micromobility.

Following his appointment, Shah said: “I’m thrilled to join See.Sense at this pivotal moment for the company. See.Sense technology represents the future of cycling and micromobility data collection for cities.

“Having been part of innovative projects throughout my career, I see tremendous potential in See.Sense’s vehicle-as-a-sensor approach. I look forward to collaborating with the team to help cities harness data for more sustainable, efficient, and livable urban environments.”

The appointment comes on the heels of See.Sense’s Proof of Concept collaboration with TfL.

During this partnership, See.Sense’s innovative “Vehicle as a Sensor” technology was used for micromobility, offering TFL data to support its Vision Zero goals.