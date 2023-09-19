Berria launches fourth generation of the Mako with in-link suspension

Share Facebook

Berria has introduced the fourth generation of the Mako, one of the Spanish brand’s most successful bikes.

The Mako comes with an integrated shock absorber and, thanks to new suspension design and optimised kinematics, handling is improved to “previously unimaginable levels”.

Fully internal cable routing, a stem-handlebar kit, and a uniquely designed seat post make the frame a unified system that not only improves aesthetics, but also increases aerodynamics and stiffness.

Based on the same platform, the Mako also offers two versions to meet the needs of a wider range of users.

One version for XCO oriented to maximise pedalling performance, and another for downcountry with greater versatility on all terrains.

With these features, the fourth generation Mako is positioned by the brand as “one of the most versatile and at the same time effective bikes in its class”.

The fully-integrated in-link suspension system allows Berria to integrate the shock absorber, inverted and with a trunnion mount, inside the seat tube, with a SAG indicator on the left side of the tube and access for its adjustment and manipulation from a cover located on the front face of the same tube, just below the bottle cage mounts.

This integration not only results in better protection of the shock absorber against mud or dust, but also in improved mass distribution and a lower weight in the central part of the bike, which increases stability, especially at high speeds.

Integration is not the only improvement the Mako’s suspension system has received.

The kinematics of the rear suspension have also been optimised.

Travel has been increased by 8mm compared to the previous generation, and is now 113mm.

However, in addition to more absorption, the suspension performance has also been modified. Thanks to a better ratio of progressively and regression, the Mako allows a better use of the travel with a feel that provides optimal control of the rear wheel, with an optimal balance between traction and damping.

The shock absorber, which now moves less due to pedalling forces, has a recommended SAG of 15%.

Berria’s fourth generation Mako has a monocoque frame construction consisting of no fewer than 26 internal moulds and two external moulds.

This technology allows the carbon to be treated and manipulated with more precision for each critical area of the frame.

XCO-equipped models feature a 110mm travel fork, 760mm wide handlebars, Tibia seatpost on top-end models, rims with a 25 or 28mm internal width, and 2.25” tires.

Downcountry oriented versions feature a 125mm dropper seatpost, 120 or 130mm front suspension travel, 4-piston brakes, double width handlebars with a width of 780mm, rims with a 30mm internal width, and 2.35” tires.

Available in three sizes: S, M, and L.

Pricing starts at £4,100 – £11,500 depending on spec.