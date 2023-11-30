Fizik adds Argo X to its portfolio of off-road saddles

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Fizik has announced a new addition to its off-road racing saddle range, the Argo X for XC, cyclocross and gravel racers.

Built upon fizik’s top end short-nosed Argo racing saddle platform, the X version incorporates various features optimised for off-road racing.

Embracing the established Argo design, its wide, short-nosed structure ensures enduring comfort for racers, even in the most aggressive riding positions.

The Argo X’s low-profile utilises rounded contours, allowing for a smooth and fast leg movement while racers simultaneously adjust their position and pedalling technique to maintain grip.

Argo X also benefits from an improved ergonomic cut-out, designed to relieve pressure on sensitive areas during long gravel races, and features an integrated rubber layer at the bottom of the cut-out functioning as a mud flap, blocking unwanted dirt and spray.

Available in two models to cater for a range of racers, the X3 offers a more affordable option with a ride-compliant fibre reinforced nylon shell and Kium rail while the X5 offers a stiffer, lighter weight option with the S-Alloy rail.

A spokesperson for Fizik said: “Though specific disciplines may differ, cross-country, cyclocross, and gravel racers face many similar challenges, including rough terrain, steep gradients, and the frequent need to adapt quickly to changing conditions.

“Argo X is designed to deliver the right race-ready feeling across all these categories, providing greater comfort, pressure relief and stability over bumpy surfaces while supporting the explosive power required to stay ahead of the pack.”

The X3 has an RRP of £144.99 and the X5 retails at £99.99

Fizik is distributed exclusively in the UK by Extra.

Specifications:

X3

140 mm

Length: 265 mm

Width: 140 mm

Height at 75mm width: 43 mm

Length from nose to 75mm width: 120 mm

Weight: 231 g

Rail: 7×7 mm

Rail Material: Kium

150 mm

Length: 265 mm

Width: 150 mm

Height at 75mm width: 43 mm

Length from nose to 75mm width: 120 mm

Weight: 242 g

Rail: 7×7 mm

Rail Material: Kium

X5

140 mm

Length: 265 mm

Width: 140 mm

Height at 75mm width: 43 mm

Length from nose to 75mm width: 120 mm

Weight: 240 g

Rail: 7×7 mm

Rail Material: S-Alloy

150 mm