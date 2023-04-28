Fizik unveils Tempo Aliante saddle, announces 30-day comfort guarantee

Share Facebook

Fizik has launched a new Tempo Aliante saddle range enhanced for long-distance riding – and it comes with a 30-day comfort guarantee courtesy of Extra UK.

The Tempo Alliante has an overall flatter saddle surface offering a more even distribution of pressure and wingflex in the nylon shell to adapt to the rider’s inner thigh for improved comfort.

Double-density foam offers additional support for riders over longer distances with firmer padding at the back of the saddle offering ischial bone comfort and support, and softer padding at the nose.

The waved design utilises a gradual tapered transition from wing to nose for stability and weight distribution. Additional new features include an ergonomic cut-out developed using detailed analysis to facilitate blood flow and relieve pressure.

Alex Locatelli, product manager at Fizik, said: “The new generation of Aliante takes advantage of all the recent innovation Fizik has applied to its new saddles. From the importance of diversifying areas of comfort, to the collaboration with physios and bike fitters, bringing ergonomics to a new level.”

The saddles can be found in both 145mm and 155mm width options, with R1, R3 and R5 models offering carbon, Kium or S-alloy rails to cater for all weight and stiffness requirements.

R1 – £179.99 RRP

R3 – £144.99 RRP

R5 – £104.99 RRP

The Tempo Alliante, like all Fizik saddles, also benefits from a 30-day comfort guarantee, thanks to the brand’s exclusive UK distributor Extra.

The guarantee allows customers to return or exchange a saddle they have bought by bringing it back to the store up to 30 days after the purchase date.

If for any reason the customer is not satisfied with their Fisik saddle within 30 days purchased from an authorised brick and mortar retailer, they can return the item to the location of purchase within the allotted time for exchange.

Extra UK will then send the retailer any Fizik saddle of equal or lesser value free of charge.

All comfort guarantees are handled directly by authorised brick and mortar retailers of Extra UK. To use the guarantee the following conditions apply:

Proof of purchase to be supplied to the retailer showing the saddle was purchased within the 30 day period.

The saddle must be returned with all original packaging.

The saddle must be undamaged (not crashed or scuffed).

Some minor cosmetic saddle rail marks during fitting are unavoidable and therefore acceptable.

Upon returning the saddle the customer will be offered a refund or an exchange for a value of the same or lesser value. Where a higher priced saddle is chosen, the customer will need to pay the difference.

Comfort guarantee does not apply to purchases made online where consumers cannot be properly consulted and offered saddle fit advice.