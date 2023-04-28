BikeBiz’s guide to the latest energy and nutrition products

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest energy and nutrition from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Rawvelo, Skratch Labs, OTE, NamedSport and more

This guide first appeared in the April edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

1. Chocolate Raspberry Organic Energy Bar

Brand: Rawvelo



Distributor: Rawvelo

Organic and vegan-friendly, Rawvelo’s energy bars combine dates with almonds, raw cacao and organic freeze-dried raspberries. They are a low GI energy food, providing a sustained energy release during exercise to avoid a sharp spike and crash. Each whole food ingredient is selected for its nutritional profile and blended to support bioavailability of key vitamins and minerals. All bars are cold pressed to conserve the nutritional benefits of the raw ingredients within, and all their packaging is recyclable.

RRP: £38.29 for a box of 20, £20.39 for a box of 10, £10.69 for a box of five

2. Blood Orange Organic Energy Gel

Brand: Rawvelo

Distributor: Rawvelo

Combining orange juice with grape and lemon to create a refreshing, invigorating gel packed with natural fruit flavours, Rawvelo’s gels are designed for use immediately before or during exercise to tackle exertion with fast-absorbing energy. Easier on the stomach than many of their synthetic competitors, Rawvelo’s gels are clean, organic and natural, made from a balance of fruit juices, coconut sugar and natural brown rice syrup. No preservatives, artificial colours, or synthetic flavouring – and recyclable packaging to boot.

RRP: £32.39 for a box of 18, £22.79 for a box of 12, £11.99 for a box of six

3. Isotonic Hydration Drink

Brand: High5



Distributor: Windwave

Isotonic Hydration is a scientifically formulated hydration drink mix which has been optimised to keep you energised and hydrated during exercise.

RRP: £8.99

4. Enervit C2:1 Pro Carbo Gel

Brand: Enervit Nutrition



Distributor: Chicken Cyclekit

Maximise your performance during long, high-intensity endurance activities to challenge your limits. The goal of the brand-new Enervit C2:1PRO line, born from a collaboration between Equipe Enervit and top UCI WorldTour teams, Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates, is to meet the targeted needs of the most advanced athletes.

RRP: £2.99

5. Skratch Labs Sport Superfuel Mix



Brand: Skratch Labs



Distributor: Silverfish UK

Skratch Labs’ Sport Superfuel Drink Mix was created for athletes who push so hard that they can’t easily take in enough calories to perform at their best. Traditional fuelling gels and drinks use carbohydrates that break down too fast to tolerate, causing gastrointestinal distress. Skratch discovered a better carbohydrate that digests steadily, like real food does: Cluster Dextrin. One bottle serving of Superfuel gives you 400 calories, 100g of carbohydrate, plus the electrolytes lost in sweat to fuel and hydrate your biggest days.

RRP: £41.95

6. Skratch Labs Sport Hydration Mix



Brand: Skratch Labs



Distributor: Silverfish UK

Skratch Labs’ Sport Hydration Drink Mix was created to replace the electrolytes lost in sweat and to provide a bit of energy when working out, without offending your palate or gut. The result is a sports drink with a ratio of glucose and fructose that is optimised for fast absorption, an electrolyte profile that actually matches what is lost in sweat, and real fruit for flavouring so that you can drink all day.

RRP: From £27.95 – box of 20 servings

7. Mini



Brand: Clif Bar



Distributor: Extra UK

Clif Bar Minis are available in the three most popular flavours – Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter and White Chocolate Macadamia nut. Each bar contains roughly 110 calories and 4g plant-based protein,

RRP: £1.19

8. Total Energy Fruit Jelly



Brand: NamedSport

Distributor: Extra UK

Total Energy Fruit Jelly is a gel like no other, made from real fruit juice and pulp, it’s an energy supplement that bridges the gap between conventional gels and chews. Ideal as a snack before and during exercise.

RRP: £2.50

9. Beta Fuel

Brand: SiS



Distributor: Madison

Oft imitated but never bettered, SiS’s Beta Fuel is still the gold standard when it comes to on-bike nutrition. Now available in three different formats: powder, gel or chewables, the ratio of 1:0.8 between maltodextrin and fructose reduces self-reported symptoms of stomach fullness and nausea when compared with a ratio of 2:1 so it’s kind on your stomach as well as peerless when it comes to fuelling performance.

RRP: £45 (box of 15 82g powder sachets)

10. Super Gel

Brand: OTE Sports



Distributor: OTE Sports/ Upgrade

Super Gel is a dual source, high carbohydrate 40g energy gel designed to deliver more carbohydrate through its multiple energy substrates compared to using maltodextrin alone. Delivering 40g of carbohydrates per 66g gel, whilst still being kind on the stomach using natural ingredients with balanced electrolytes to optimise performance. Comes in two flavour options: berry or tropical.

RRP: £2

11. Duo Bar

Brand: OTE Sports



Distributor: : OTE Sports/ Upgrade

Duo Bars were developed by professional sports nutritionists, based on the race food used by WorldTour cycling teams. Each Duo Bar contains 40g of energy and is pre-cut into two equal pieces with each piece delivering 20g of carbohydrate, so you know exactly how much fuel you are taking on board. Ideal to use before, during or after exercise, or as an alternative healthy snack when you are on the go. Comes in two flavour options: vanilla

or chocolate.

RRP: £2