The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 28th April

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

e-Bike Mechanic – Cyclotricity

Our passion is electric Bikes. Imagine an industry where demand outstrips supply. And growth that leads to exciting development – both personally and technologically. Sounds interesting? Well, Cyclotricity is at the forefront of this and are looking to find the next part of its jigsaw. Could this be you? If so, the exciting part is we are only just beginning.

This is a role that a Bike Mechanic can really grow into. You will be the cornerstone in delivering our growth ambitions. Cytech Level 2 bicycle mechanics training or equivalent would be ideal but not essential.

The role includes: the assembly of full electric bikes and do the necessary quality checks before packing, ensuring the products delivered to our customers meet our highest standards, setting goals and report daily directly to the Regional Manager, pick and pack custom e-bike kits and coordinate with couriers, get hands-on with technical e-bike issues and liaise with customers, and speak up on how we can improve.

Bike Mechanic – The Bristol Bike Project

The Bristol Bike Project is a member-led co-operative repairing and rehoming bicycles within our community. The Bristol Bike Project runs a successful bike shop, in order to support its extensive range of community programmes as well as to cover general overheads.

Reasons to join our team include: no boss, a say in all decisions concerning your employment, a friendly supportive team where you can be yourself at work, being part of a sustainable project that makes a real difference in the local community, and a flat pay rate (no one earns more than you) reviewed annually in line with cost of living increases.

Skills, qualities and experience required include a high standard of mechanical skill, with an extensive understanding of all aspects of bicycle maintenance including a good working knowledge of componentry compatibilities. Solid commercial experience (at least 1-2 years) of working as a bike mechanic is essential. Qualifications such as Cytech Level 2 are nice to have, but more important is aptitude and a commitment to producing excellent quality work.

UK Sales Agents – Restrap Limited

Restrap Limited, a UK-based manufacturer of high-quality handmade bicycle luggage, is seeking enthusiastic and well connected Sales Agents to join our team. This role requires a passion for cycling, excellent communication skills and a strong network within the cycling retail community, in South West and South East England and a great reputation of P&A sales.

Objectives for the role include: supporting sales of all Restrap products across our networks, increase the brand’s market share within the UK, provide expert level guidance for all Restrap products, selling our products and ensuring targets are met, continue to implementation a long-term sales strategy, and regular retailer visits.

We offer a pleasant working atmosphere in a team with highly motivated colleagues, the opportunity to actively support a successful brand, a great staff purchase scheme, opportunity to travel and riding opportunities, a good commission rate with sensible targets and expectations, and skilled and experienced office support team across marketing, admin and sales.

Rider Support – Blike

Blike (Green Switch Limited) is a start-up business on a mission to make green technologies more accessible. We launched by focusing on making e-bike more accessible to people wanting to commute by bike. We offer subscriptions for individuals including self-employed people, employees and businesses to have a e-bike on a monthly subscription cost that includes everything you need to ride safely.

We are looking for an enthusiastic customer service individual who is passionate about bikes and keen to get a start in the cycling industry. The role is office based and you’ll be working partly from home and partly alongside the rest of the team in our serviced office space in Marylebone.

Dealing with incoming customer issues via email, messaging and phone. This will include: arranging for customers’ to collect their bikes or for couriers to deliver their bikes, bikes reported as not working, customer support after a Bike theft, crash, accidents or vandalisms, and broken locks.

Workshop Technician – Certini Bicycle Company & Specialized Concept Store

We are looking to add to our amazing team of workshop technicians here at the Certini Bicycle Company and Specialized Concept Store in Saltash. The available role is for a permanent, full time or part time Workshop Technician who has a keen eye for detail, good knowledge of product maintenance requirements and goes that extra step to get the very best from every service.

In return, we offer a great rate of pay, depending on experience, 28 days holiday per year and a staff purchase scheme. Previous experience within a cycling workshop environment is essential for this role and a clear understanding of Di2, disc brakes, E-Bikes and great customer service is required. You’ll receive additional technical training through ourselves and supported brands to ensure you’re always up to date.

If you feel you have the right abilities to make a difference, and take pride in what you do, please apply with a covering letter of what sets you apart, along with your CV to carl@certini.co.uk