The Electric Bike Shop set for summer of county shows to reach new audience

The Electric Bike Shop is set for a summer tour of nine county shows this year, starting at the RHS Malvern Spring Festival this May.

The company says they recognise the need to connect with customers outside of the traditional cycling avenues.

The shows represent a strategic focus to engage with attendees at shows close to their local The Electric Bike Shop stores and deliver an electric bike experience to people who may not have previously considered owning one.

Speaking on the shows, Alan Fowler, The Electric Bike Shop commercial director, said: “At the Electric bike shop, we exhibit at county shows to reach an audience that may not have thought about an e-bike before, at the shows we have a large demo area where prospective customers can ride and feel the benefits of an e-bike in a quieter, more relaxed environment away from roads.

“The shows also provide great visibility and credibility of our company and nationwide stores.”

The Electric Bike Shop’s team of staff will be on hand at the following shows:

RHS Malvern Spring Festival 11-14 May

Bath and West Show 1-3 June

South of England Show 9-11 June

Royal Three Counties Show 16-18 June

Royal Cheshire County Show 20-21 June

Cotswold County Show 1-2 July

Great Yorkshire Show 11-14 July

New Forest and Hampshire County Show 25-27 July

Newbury Show 16-17 September

Earlier this month, The Electric Bike Shop announced it was supporting the Mayor of London’s ambition to clear London’s air and are offering to help Londoners with a cost saving and greener alternative to their car.

The partnership comes as residents evaluate their options due to the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) expansion, which comes into effect in August 2023.

The Electric Bike Shop have three offers as part of the partnership: