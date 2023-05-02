Raleigh launches new compact utility e-bike, the Modum

Share Facebook

Raleigh, the British bicycle brand, has announced the latest addition to its line-up with the Modum – a compact, urban e-bike with a wide range of accessories.

The Modum is equipped with a quick release speed lifter and the handlebars will twist 180 degrees, so it can be tucked away in narrow spaces, taken on public transport or stored flat against a wall.

The compact frame comes fitted with 20” wheels, a dropper seat post and utilises a Bosch BES3 motor, the only Raleigh bike this year to feature this system.

The mid-motor 500wh integrated battery requires five hours charging to provide a 100 mile range.

The brand says the Modum is “nimble, easy to store, ideal for daily commutes and weekend adventures with a powerful Bosch drive which combines functionality and style”.

The Modum features integrated front and rear lights and mudguards, Shimano disc brakes and a Shimano Nexus 5 gear hub.

The rear rack is compatible with the Mounting Is Key (MIK) click system that allows riders to fit a variety of luggage options quickly and securely.

Lee Kidger, managing director at Raleigh, said ‘’We are delighted to offer this innovative and exciting new compact utility bike.

“Its sleek looks will make it a head turner whilst its technology and design puts it in a class of its own. It’s the perfect solution for modern urban living.“

The Raleigh Modum and corresponding accessories will be available in stores and online from late May.

Specifications