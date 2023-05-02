May 2023 edition of BikeBiz magazine is out now

The May edition of BikeBiz is now live.

The cycling season is finally here.

It’s been a long wait for some warmer weather, but the sun has finally started to shine, and families are back out on the bikes.

I’ve finally seen the first of the family cycling excursions in my local area, and after the tough winter (both economically and meteorologically) sunny days will be a relief to many in the bike trade for a variety of reasons.

But the changing of the seasons has raised an important question in my mind, about encouraging youngsters to cycle as early as possible.

My first true love in the cycling world was riding BMX, and in my local area (now Reading in Berkshire) I can’t help but notice the lack of young BMX riders stoking the fire for cycling.

Skateparks near me are often deserted, and I was shocked to find the nearest BMX race club is 50 miles away.

With concerns around road safety, the ever-rising cost of cycling, and the need for advocacy and education for young cyclists, it’s a concerning thought that the number of children cycling could stagnate without action from all sides.

In this kid’s market edition of BikeBiz we offer up some insights for cycling businesses into the state of the sector, and some solid ideas on how to reach families, and maybe even help inspire some new bike riders.

In this month’s mag, you may notice a familiar name as our former senior staff writer Rebecca Morley (now a freelance writer) explores why the sales of children’s bikes have tailed off so dramatically in recent years (p7-8).

I also sat down with Isla Rowntree, founder of Islabikes, to get her thoughts on the children’s market since she stepped back from her role at the bike brand (p22-24).

Our staff writer Daniel Blackham also ventured south to visit distributor I-ride at its new facility in Sussex (p27-29).

And finally in this month’s sector guides we look at all the best-selling products in the kids’ sector (p53-56), and also the growing world of indoor cycling (p65-66) .

Here’s hoping for a long summer and a return to some of the excitement we’ve all previously felt for the future of our industry.

Alex Ballinger,

Editor

Included in this month’s magazine:

KIDS MARKET

7: Bicycle Association figures for 2022 showed a fall in kids’ bike sales compared to pre-Covid numbers, Rebecca Morley looks at how this could impact the industry

NEWS HUB

The latest developments from across the bike trade

RETAILERS

With more than 2,000 seatposts removed, John Lee, aka the Seatpost Man, talks Daniel Blackham through his niche.

Alex Ballinger catches up with Richard Carr from Bike Pedlars in Nottinghamshire

BIG INTERVIEW

In 2021, Isla Rowntree stepped back as head of Islabikes. Alex Ballinger sits down with Rowntree to explore how the market, and her life, has changed since.

DISTRIBUTORS

Daniel Blackham visits I-ride at its new HQ in Sussex

EVENTS

Focal Events talk to BikeBiz about how consumer tastes are changing

INITIATIVE

Rebecca Bland explores how Specialized is changing its philosophy for the modern world

MICROMOBILITY

Karen Gee, from Cycle Sprog, explores the potential of micromobility for households

APPOINTMENTS

This month’s movers and shakers throughout the cycle industry

BRANDS

Five mins with DMR on the new range of Sidekick kids’ bikes

Alex Ballinger speaks to Kids Ride Shotgun to see what’s next for the brand

TIC CC founders Daphne and Andrew Monk introduce their performance cycle clothing brand

PRODUCTS