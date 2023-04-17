The Electric Bike Shop partners with Mayor of London to support the ULEZ expansion

The Electric Bike Shop is supporting the Mayor of London’s ambition to clear London’s air and are offering to help Londoners with a cost saving and greener alternative to their car.

The partnership comes as residents evaluate their options due to the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) expansion, which comes into effect in August 2023.

The Electric Bike Shop have three offers as part of the partnership:

5% off RRP on electric bikes purchased over £2,500

Buy a new e-bike up to £2,500 RRP and get a free lock and helmet bundle worth £100

Free week-long cargo bike test rides for businesses

Speaking about the partnership, head of marketing for The Electric Bike Shop, Andrew Wood said: “We are proud to be supporting the new ULEZ roll out in London, helping to clean up London’s air and ease the congested streets with a wide range of great deals across the range at The Electric Bike Shop on our electric bikes, ensuring you can save money and have a greener mode of transport at the same time.

“We recognise the financial impact that the ULEZ expansion will have on businesses and individuals alike and hope that through our offers it can help with the transition.”

Poor air quality is impacting the health of Londoners, and it’s mainly caused by polluting vehicles with road transport being the single biggest contributor of nitrogen dioxide and particle emissions in Greater London.

From Tuesday, August 29, driving within the newly expanded ULEZ area will incur a daily charge of £12.50.

By utilising an e-bike, the charge can be avoided.

Iwan Jones, commercial manager for The Electric Bike Shop, added: “In partnership with Transport for London (TfL) we’ve created three great deals to help Londoners within the ultra low emission zone to save money, and use greener, cleaner forms of transport.

“We want to share the whole range of benefits of e-cycling and active transport brings, with as many people as possible. The aim of the ULEZ is to improve air quality by reducing the number of vehicles in London that don’t meet emissions standards.

“We believe e-bikes and e-cargo bikes are two of the best solutions to help achieve these aims, so we’re thrilled to be involved.”

For further information on The Electric Bike Shop’s support of TfL’s scrappage scheme, visit: www.theelectricbikeshop.co.uk/tfl-scrappage