Knipex partners with Chicken CycleKit to launch into UK cycling market

Knipex, a leading manufacturer of hand tools, has announced its entry into the UK cycling market with Chicken CycleKit.

The Knipex cycling product range includes the pliers wrench, made for gripping, bending and cutting, the high leverage diagonal cutters which is suitable for cutting brake and gear cable housing, the electronic SuperKnips, designed for fine cutting jobs and the Knipex wire cutters.

David Barnes, Knipex UK’s marketing manager, said: “Knipex is thrilled to be joining the UK cycling community and looks forward to introducing its high-quality, innovative tools to the market.”

Knipex is a leading manufacturer of pliers and is already used by cyclists and mechanics.

The family-owned company, now in its fourth generation, was founded in Wuppertal-Cronenberg, Germany in 1882.

Its main business is the development and manufacture of pliers in around 900 variants, allowing users to work effectively, easily and safely.

With modern technology and vertical integration, Knipex manufactures more than 59,000 products daily, reaching customers in over 142 countries.

Its business principles are based on a high degree of efficiency, continuous innovation and improvement, and the recognition of human values.

Knipex employs more than 1,500 workers on its Wuppertal site, and the Knipex Group, with all subsidiaries, employs more than 2,500 workers in total.

Gary Turner sales director at Chicken CycleKit, said: “We are excited to introduce Knipex to the cycling industry.

“They are a brand that many already know and have used for home or trade projects. We are thrilled at the prospect of being able to help them develop cycling specific products using their expert knowledge of tools.”

To celebrate the launch, Knipex is setting up a dedicated competition page where visitors can win one of 20 wire & cable cutters.

This tool features two crimping dies for end caps on Bowden cable sheaths and end ferrules for traction cables.

Made from chrome vanadium heavy-duty steel that has been forged and multi stage oil-hardened, this cutter has a hardness of approximately 64 HRC.

For more details, click here