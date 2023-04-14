British Cycling appoints Jon Dutton as CEO

Share Facebook

British Cycling has appointed Jon Dutton as the organisation’s new CEO.

Dutton will formally begin the role later this month, after recently concluding his tenure as CEO of last year’s Rugby League World Cup in England.

Dutton has enjoyed a 28-year career in the sports industry, including the role of director of readiness for the 2014 Tour de France Grand Depart, in addition to experience working for major organisations including the PGA European Tour and UEFA.

He is also a board member of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland.

Following his appointment, Dutton said: “It is a privilege to be appointed as chief executive of British Cycling, and I am very much looking forward to getting started in the role.

“I am very grateful to the British Cycling Board for putting their faith in me and while the current landscape for all sports is challenging, there are also boundless opportunities for growth.

“Over the short term I look forward to meeting many of the people that contribute to ensuring that British Cycling continues to nurture talent, positively impact communities, and harness the success of our country’s best riders to grow the sport at every level.”

Prior to his role at the Rugby League World Cup, he was director of projects and people for the Rugby Football League, through which he led the successful bid for last year’s tournament.

Under Dutton’s stewardship, the event secured community investment, commitment to inclusion, broadcast and commercial partnerships and social impact, and it was recently nominated for three awards at the 2023 Sport Industry Awards.

Dutton is also a British Cycling member and has been an avid fan of the sport for more than four decades.

British Cycling chair, Frank Slevin, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Jon to the organisation at the end of what has been a really robust and competitive process to find the right candidate to lead our organisation forwards.

“The Board and I were hugely impressed by the breadth of Jon’s experience both within cycling and in the wider sport sector, alongside his ability to lead teams with purpose and drive them towards strategic and commercial success.

“After recently concluding a successful period at the helm of the Rugby League World Cup, we’re looking forward to Jon joining us later this month at an important time for our organisation, as we look to support the sport domestically and prepare our Great Britain Cycling Team riders for August’s UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland.”

Dutton will join the organisation following the departure of acting CEO Danielle Every this month, who has taken up the role of chief operating officer at PGMOL, the body which oversees professional football referees and match officials in England.

British Cycling was keen to thank Every for her contribution to the organisation over the past four years.