The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 14th April

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Field Sales Representative – Hotlines Europe Ltd

WiggleCRC are looking to recruit a Field Sales Representative to join the team in our Southeast England territory for Hotlines, Europe!

Live your Passion – succeed together. We are driven by our winning teams who value the unique strengths we each bring. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, a people manager or technical specialist, we have a place for you. We are all in and we win as one – there is a place for everyone in our team.

You will develop sales strategies and deliver sales via existing and new independent bike retailers with a given geographic territory (Southeast), sourcing new sales opportunities and closing sales to achieve targets. You will play a key role in increasing income and revenue by managing and negotiating with clients, generating leads, qualifying prospects and managing sales from Hotlines products and brand portfolio. You will research new retail opportunities, competitor activity and identify in store brand and marketing opportunities.

Cycle Workshop Trainer – Activate Learning

Activate Cycle Academy are the UK’s foremost training organisation for Cytech commercial and Apprenticeship based Cycle Mechanic Training. We are looking to recruit a Workshop Trainer for our Darlington based Cytech Cycle Mechanic Workshop in the NE of England.

Our Darlington Cytech Workshop is kitted out with the latest equipment and accommodates up to 8 learners per course, including Cytech Technical One, Two and Three training as well as Home Mechanic and other courses from the workshop.

We are looking for a self-motivated expert within the Cycle Industry that can deliver innovative training to our diverse group of learners. This is an exciting opportunity for someone who has vast amount of experience/knowledge within the cycle industry and enjoys mentoring others that shares the same passion for bikes.

Bike Technician / Mechanic – Energise E-bikes

Energise E-bikes are one the UK’s leading e-bike specialist retailers. Due to the continual growth within the E-Bike sector, we have seen strong sales increase year on year and are looking for a mechanic who has appropriate skills and the desire to grow with us.

We are looking for a full time mechanic to join our busy workshop in Tunbridge Wells. The ideal candidate will preferably have previous experience of working in a busy bicycle workshop. An ability to learn quickly and cope under pressure is important. A Cytech Level 2 qualification would be preferred.

Responsibilities include building new electric bicycles for our display and showroom and for customers, identifying servicing requirements and servicing bicycles of all types to the highest standards, prioritising your time and organising your daily work schedule, and assisting the sales team when required with the ability to easily relate to customers and identify their requirements.

Workshop Manager – Specialized Concept Store Newbury

This is a fantastic opportunity to work in an amazing professional and focused environment. Working with a brand that’s at the forefront of the cycle industry.

The ideal candidate will be a conscientious, hard working and dedicated individual who appreciates quality and attention to detail within a workshop environment. You will need to have a good technical and mechanical background in all current bikes and have a real passion for cycling and our clients pride and joy.

You will have the ability to work in a time efficient manner on all bikes including all varieties with electronic transmissions, hydraulic brakes. Qualified to Cytech level 2 or 3 is preferred, although specific training in all areas will be provided to the successful candidate. Assembly and inspection of complete box and custom bikes, frame prep, wheel building/truing with attention to detail and ability to problem solve issues.

Cycle Technician – Get Cycling CIC

Get Cycling CIC is a not-for-profit community interest company. We promote cycling for everyone: for leisure, transport, health, happiness, and the environment.

We have a cycle shop based in Fulford, York, providing services, repairs, sales, and hire, to locals and visitors, as well as a national assessment and retail service providing new and refurbished cycles for our customers with disabilities throughout the UK.

We are currently looking for an experienced cycle technician to work in our busy workshop department while working closely with customers and our customer service team. We are looking for someone with a passion for cycling in all its forms and who will deliver outstanding customer service in all aspects of the role. We offer a fascinating and rewarding working environment in our growing community interest company.