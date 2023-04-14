Rawvelo open for meetings at Cycle Show to expand retailer network

Share Facebook

Rawvelo, the all-natural, plant-based sports nutrition brand, is expanding its footprint of retailers around the UK and is welcoming meetings at this month’s Cycle Show.

Exhibiting at the Cycle Show in Alexandra Palace, London, from 21-23rd April, Rawvelo will be showcasing its range of plant-based, all-natural endurance sports nutrition including an all-new product.

This joins the current range of organic energy bars, energy gels and hydration drink mix, each of which comes in recyclable wrappers.

The brand presents an option for those looking to make a conscious choice about consuming better nutrition and being aware about the ingredients they put into their body.

Already partnered with a number of retailers and cycling cafés around the UK currently, Rawvelo is looking to expand this network to bring its products to more cyclists around the country.

Along with low MOQs and favourable payment terms, Rawvelo works with retail partners to activate local communities through supported ride outs, product sampling, in-store POS and collaborative digital marketing activations.

Rawvelo Co-Founder, Jason Evans said: “It’s been an exciting past few years of growth and expansion for Rawvelo in the UK both D2C and with our retail partners and other channels. We’re meeting and hearing from more and more brands and athletes who want to use and consume products from more responsible brands like us, and from those who are ever more conscious about what they put in their body as fuel.

“We want to use the upcoming Cycle Show as an opportunity to meet and network with more retailers who understand their consumers are following this trend and would benefit from stocking Rawvelo.”

The Rawvelo team has also committed to donating 1% of its annual sales revenue to helping address some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges, thanks to its partnership with 1% For The Planet.

As such, retailers stocking Rawvelo are also helping to give back to the planet, through the brand.

The Cycle Show runs across three days with the first, Friday, April 21, being the favourable day for trade to attend with free dealer passes available and access to the VIP lounge for complimentary teas and coffees for trade visitors.

Rawvelo invites retailers to visit for a coffee at the brand’s stand and to test the latest products.

Rawvelo will assist any retailers interested in meeting on 21st April at the Cycle Show with sourcing their dealer passes.

If interested in booking a meeting with Rawvelo, stocking Rawvelo or understanding more about the range, please contact Ben Lee, Run Legacy on ben@run-legacy.com or +447788550191.