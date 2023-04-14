Restrap launches Hike a Bike Harness

Share Facebook

Restrap, the technical bikepacking brand, has unveiled a new, innovative accessory for riders who love the outdoors – the Hike a Bike Harness.

The Hike a Bike Harness is made for off road trails where there might be long sections of “hike a bike”, where the bike may need to be carried up steep tracks or over unrideable terrain.

Whether tackling steep mountain trails or rugged terrain off road, the harness is designed to make the journey easier and more enjoyable.

Restrap say the Hike a bike Harness is “quick and easy to fit to most bikes”, allowing riders to go from carrying their bike to riding “in a matter of seconds”.

When it’s time to walk your bike up tough hike a bike terrain, the harness lets riders do so hands free.

Designed to not interfere with riding, the adjustable mounting points and lightweight design mean the harness can be adjusted to fit the bike.

Included are two retention straps and a long fast strap to secure the front wheel in place.

Made from TPU coated Nylon and finished with vegan friendly PU Restrap Label.

RRP: £49.99 / €59.99 / $79.99

Restrap Hike a Bike Harness features:

Quick and easy harness to fit most bike manufacturers and models

Go from riding to carrying and back in a matter of seconds

Allows the rider to walk up tough hike a bike terrain hands free and well balanced

Doesn’t get in the way while riding

Breathable padded section which keeps the bike comfortable on the rider’s shoulders

Adjustable mounting points using super-strong modified Fast Straps to tailor the fit to most bikes

Extra long Fast Strap included to hold the front wheel in-line, to prevent swing.

Made from waterproof TPU coated Nylon.

Weight: 235g

Restrap has also produced a handy “how to” video, which can be viewed below: