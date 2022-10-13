Retailer Cycle Revolution announces rebrand

Share Facebook

Cycle Revolution has announced its new rebrand.

Since its beginnings in the family garage in the 1980s, Cycle Revolution has continued to grow and evolve. Now that the business has been passed down from father to son, the retailer said the time is right to refresh the brand’s identity and present the latest iteration of the family business to the world.

“Over the last few months, we have poured our hearts into creating a new persona that would accurately depict who we are. And we think we’ve found it,” said a statement.

“The rebranding is part of our commitment to our customers and our promise to provide the same, or better, level of expertise you’ve been experiencing, and we would like to thank our loyal customers and business partners for their trust and friendship.

“Perhaps one of the important things that makes our approach to this business significantly different to most, is our family values. Although we may not all be related by blood, but we are bound together by our desire to share our passion for cycling. And it’s this that makes us the best bike retailer to work for. And buy from.

“During this time, as you notice changes in our branding, signs and promotions, we would certainly love to connect with you. Feel free to reach out with any thoughts, requests, or compliments. If you enjoy social media, please feel free to connect with us. As always, please do not hesitate to call us anytime.”

The three icons Cycle Revolution uses represent what it says are the three phases of cycling:

Pause: A good night’s sleep followed by:

Play: A session of cycling (whether outdoor or on a turbo trainer)

Repeat: Then do it all again