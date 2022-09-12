Submit now to be in the BikeBiz Directory 2023

The cycling industry can now submit updates for the next BikeBiz Directory.

The deadline for submissions to the 2023 edition is Friday 14th October.

The BikeBiz Directory is the essential A-Z of the bike trade, including listings for all companies associated with the industry in one handy guide.

Subscribers to the BikeBiz print magazine will receive a free hard copy of the directory bundled with the December 2022 edition.

To provide us with new or altered details, please contact BikeBiz editor Alex Ballinger at alex.ballinger@biz-media.co.uk and senior staff writer Rebecca Morley at rebecca.morley@biz-media.co.uk. If you were included in the prior edition and your details remain unchanged, there is no need to re-submit.

To be listed, BikeBiz asks that you supply the business address, telephone, website link and type of business that applies to you from the categories listed below (max two categories per business).

For advertising enquiries, or to simply boost your listing’s presence within the directory, contact Richard Setters at richard.setters@biz-media.co.uk.

The BikeBiz Directory 2022 can be viewed online here. To view the directory on your tablet or mobile, it is advised that you first install the free Issuu app. Once installed, simply launch the app and search BikeBiz Directory.

The categories included are:

Distribution and wholesale

The UK’s suppliers all in one place

E-commerce and EPOS

Need a website builder or electronic point of sale system? Look no further

Event organisers, hosting, holiday and hire

A dedicated list of those who organise events and hire schemes

Manufacturers

Any brand with their own distribution, UK-based manufacturers and agents

Marketing, PR and consultancy

Seeking a PR guru, copywriter or a freelancer

Media and publishing

A comprehensive guide to print, web and broadcast media

Organisations, charities and associations

Cycling trade bodies and associations, cycling clubs and charities

Retailers, workshops and mail order

Our frontline, comprehensively documented, regardless of shape and size

Services and training

From cycle to work providers to legal, insurance, printers and shop fitters