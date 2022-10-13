COREbike to return to Whittlebury Hall in February 2023

Share Facebook

The COREbike trade show has announced dates for the 2023 edition.

The event will be taking place next year from 19th to 21st February, at Whittlebury Hall in Towcester. The list of exhibitors and the date for registration will be announced at a later date.

Address: The COREbike Show, Whittlebury Hall, Whittlebury, Towcester, NN12 8QH. Times: Sunday: 9am to 5.30pm; Monday: 9am to 5.30pm; and Tuesday: 9am to 4pm.

COREbike offers cycling retailers the chance to see exciting new products and view ranges for the upcoming season from some of the biggest brands and distributors in the UK cycle market.

Last year’s show took place from Sunday 20th to Tuesday 22nd March, after 2021’s edition was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Editor’s picks from the 2022 edition included e-bikes from British-based bike builder Forme, distributed by Moore Large, with the Peak Trail Pro E and ELS both scoring plenty of attention during the show. Both Thok (distributed by Windwave) and Forestal (Silverfish UK) were also displaying some eye-catching models.

Conversations with Cumbria-based distributor Lyon Cycle revealed their spirit of adventure, which is most aptly demonstrated by apparel brand 7mesh which offers kit for road, mountain and gravel riders. Orro, distributed by I-Ride, offers a range of carbon and aluminium bikes across disciplines, including fixed gear, time trial, gravel, and aero bikes.

FastHouse, distributed by ZyroFisher, offers a range of performance clothing from trail pants to jerseys, and collaboration kit like FastHouse colourway Bell full face helmets. On the componentry side, Extra UK-distributed Enduro Bearings stood out amongst the rest, in part due to the expertise of co-founder Matt Harvey. Check out more product highlights from BikeBiz editor Alex Ballinger here.

For more information on the show, check out the website at https://www.corebike.co.uk.