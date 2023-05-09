Kinetic Revolution to open new e-MTB store in Colchester

Share Facebook

Kinetic Revolution, a new e-MTB specific store, is set to open in Colchester later this month.

It’s a purpose built, sensory experience showroom showcasing brands such as Cannondale, GasGas, Giant, Haibike, Husqvana, Madison, Pivot, POC, Santa Cruz, Specialized and more.

The store, located on Peartree Road, will host a launch event on Saturday, May 13, to mark the opening and will have a fleet of demo bikes for visitors to try.

There will also be a range of prizes from all the brands including the choice of a £6,000 e-MTB for one lucky winner.

Darren Thomas, Kinetic Revolution director, said: “We’ve taken a bold step in creating something that the UK has never seen before: A hand-picked selection of bikes and equipment, chosen by those that ride backed with the reassurance of a personalised service package.

“You can even watch your bike being built live and then later after a personal handover; ride away with total confidence. Bike riding isn’t just about getting from A to B it’s about the experience.

“We’ve created something unique, but don’t take my word for it, come and see for yourself.”

The store will be managed by Sean Ballard, a familiar name to those who follow the Enduro World Series.

Kinetic Revolution is part of the Cycle Revolution family which has bike shops in Colchester, Chelmsford, Ipswich and Norwich.

The roots of the company can be traced back to 1984 when the first Thomas’s Cycle Store was opened by Richard Thomas.

From modest beginnings within their family business, the idea of a Thomas’s Cycle Centre developed and finally became reality when the first store opened in Ipswich.

The store stocked bikes directly from the biggest British bicycle manufacturer at the time, Raleigh. The partnership with Raleigh gave the name to the store Thomas’s Raleigh Cycle Centre.