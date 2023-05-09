BikeShredz in Caerphilly targeted by thieves with three bikes stolen

BikeShredz in Caerphilly has been targeted by thieves with nearly £20,000 of e-bikes stolen.

According to Gwent Police, three bikes were stolen from the store Pentrebane Street, Caerphilly, at around 4.45am on Thursday, May 4.

The bikes reported as taken are:

Marin Alpine Trail E2 large Beige and Grey with black forks

Marin Alpine Trail E2 medium Beige and Grey with golden forks

Specialized Levo Red/Orange

The large Marin is a box-fresh build with 2023 Shimano e-bike spec.

The medium Marin is a custom built bike with plenty of upgrades including 170mm Fox Factory forks, Burgtec pedals, stem spacers and crank bolts, a silver BikeShredz top cap, Madison saddle, AXS dropper and shifter levers, and an upgraded Marin bar, stem and grips.

It has also had All Mountain Style protection fitted on the top tube.

At the time it was taken, the bike had no rear mech or chain fitted and featured a HG cassette.

The Specialized Levo is a customer’s bike.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re investigating a report of a burglary in Pentrebane Street, Caerphilly.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, please call 101 or DM us on Twitter, quoting log reference 2300143370.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”

In a post to social media, the BikeShredz team said: “A quick post to say thank you for all the messages, shares and general support…absolutely incredible.

“We are piecing together bits of information along with CCTV, the bikes will be marked and damaged by the way they were loaded, hanging out the back of the vehicle that shot off with the boot still open.

“We all ride bikes for different reasons, some people just don’t understand and probably never will. Cheers all.”

The store was forced to close following the incident, reopening its doors on Tuesday, May 9, but the workshop remains out of action for the time being.