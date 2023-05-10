Orbea achieves turnover of €400 million, workforce surpasses 1,000 employees

Share Facebook

On Saturday May 6, Orbea held its annual general assembly, when it noted that it had continued to generate employment with the aim of consolidating the company.

It now has a workforce of more than 1,000 employees, 80% of whom are in posts created in the Basque Country.

The company has doubled the structure of its workforce in three years and is fast-tracking the recruitment of international talent.

Orbea set the goal of becoming sufficiently large to be “a key player internationally, with a standout proposal for the market and the aim of being one of the most sought-after brands by cyclists worldwide”.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “The company has announced today that it has reached those goals, while remaining loyal to its corporate identity and values as a manufacturer.

“It has done so from the Basque Country and thanks to its whole organisation coming together to work in pursuit of a clear, exciting and challenging vision.”

For the seventh year running, the cooperative has confirmed notable sales growth, achieving a turnover of €400 million, with 85% on export markets.

The result, after taxes and restructuring, is 20% up on 2021, which has strongly boosted its equity.

This equity will allow it to face with assurance all the projects that the company has in the pipeline to continue strengthening its hold on the market.

It will carry on investing in expanding its manufacturing and logistics capacities, in developing state-of-the-art technological solutions, along with building the skills of the people who are part of the brand.

Nearly 20% of the result was allocated to the different social action and solidarity funds that

the cooperative has established.

After the restructuring of the board at the end of last year and the announcement of its

results, Orbea is facing future challenges with confidence and commitment.

The company is looking forward to the start of a new era that will allow it to consolidate the positions achieved, continue generating wealth and sharing it with society.