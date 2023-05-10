Hayes Bicycle appoints Clayton Goldsmith as EMEA aftermarket account manager

Share Facebook

Hayes Bicycle has announced the appointment of Clayton Goldsmith who will be joining the team as the EMEA aftermarket account manager.

Goldsmith has a wealth of experience and knowledge from previous roles within the industry, having spent the last decade working with some prestigious names in cycling.

With a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin and a background in engineering, Goldsmith has built a diverse skill set that includes sales, leadership, strategic planning, and team management.

Most recently, Goldsmith served as the global sales director for Stan’s NoTubes, where he was responsible for OEM and aftermarket sales, customer service, and warranty teams.

He implemented a selective distribution framework in Europe, added six aftermarket distributors, and increased EMEA OEM sales by 76% in the first full year.

Prior to that, Goldsmith served as director of sales at Edco Engineering BV, where he developed and implemented sales and channel strategies in addition to overseeing a large expansion into new markets.

Goldsmith has also held leadership positions at Saris Cycling Group, King Motorsports Unlimited, Techline and Hayes Bicycle Group.

Todd Schmidt, director of aftermarket sales, said: “We are thrilled to have Goldsmith join our team at Hayes Bicycle.

“With his extensive experience and expertise in the bicycle industry, we are confident that he will make significant contributions to our organisation and help us achieve our growth objectives.”

In his new role, Goldsmith will be responsible for leading aftermarket sales efforts in the EMEA regions by developing and implementing sales strategies and managing relationships with key clients and partners.

Following his appointment, Goldsmith said: “Hayes has a lot of exciting things happening right now and an aggressive roadmap for the future. It’s great to be a part of the Hayes family again and I’m looking forward to positioning the aftermarket business in EMEA for growth and future success.”