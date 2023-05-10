Tern launches its smallest folding bike to date, the BYB P10

Share Facebook

Tern has launched the BYB P10, the smallest folding bike the brand has produced.

It achieves its compact size through a patented TriFold frame design incorporating two hinges. It measures only 33 x 80 x 50 cm (13.0″ x 31.5″ x 19.7″).

Josh Hon, Tern founder, said: “In folding bike design, the challenge is always to create something that folds usefully small but that you actually want to ride.

“There are many bikes out there that fold, but are cumbersome and hard to move. And in other cases, there are bikes that use small wheels to fold really small, but the ride quality is so compromised that you don’t want to ride them for any significant distance.

“The BYB gets the mix right with larger 20″ wheels and an incredibly stiff frame that shrinks to a tiny size in a few easy steps.”

When folded, the BYB is 30% smaller than typical folding bikes using 20″ wheels, and fits in closets, lockers, or other narrow spaces.

It is designed for mixed-mode commuters who need to take their bike onto trains or buses, or for riders who want to take their bike on their next trip.

The BYB features a stiff DoubleDeck frame and secure locking hinges alongside an Andros stem that adjusts to fit the rider’s preferred position.

The adjustability of the BYB also means the bike fits riders between 147 and 195 cm (4’10” – 6’5”).

The new BYB P10 shares all the benefits of the BYB lineup, while trading in commuter-focused features like fenders, rear rack, and chain guard for a sportier ride.

The model is outfitted with a Shimano 1×10 drivetrain and Schwalbe Kojak tires.

Weighing in at 11.8 kg (26 lb, without kickstand), the P10 is also 17% lighter than a fully equipped P8 model.

While the BYB P10 was intentionally designed as a sportier bike, those looking for more carry capacity may still add racks in the front or rear as an after-market option.

The Pack Rack—a frame-mounted rack—carries up to 15 kg (33.1 lb) and doubles as a handle for trolleying the BYB.

The Metro Transit Rack holds up to 20 kg (44 lb)—and fits two Ortlieb Sport Roller panniers, for example.

The rack also enables the P10 to stand up vertically when folded, and it is equipped with spinner wheels that make manoeuvring in crowded areas easier.

The BYB P10 starts at $1,699/€1,599 and prices may vary according to the region.

Production has already started and bikes will begin to arrive in bike shops in Asia and Europe this summer, with other markets following later this year.

Earlier this year, Tern announced it would be distributed in the UK and Ireland by One Generation Ahead, after its previous distributor Moore Large entered administration.

For dealer enquiries, email Mark Bickerton at mark.bickerton@ternbicycles.com