Rapha releases 2022 Impact Report

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Rapha has released its 2022 Impact Report, showing the progress its made in its commitment to being a responsible company.

“As a business that’s committed to a singular goal – to inspire the world to live life by bike – we’re constantly assessing our impact,” said the company.

“But beyond encouraging more people to experience the joys, benefits, and empowerment found through cycling, we also have a responsibility to ensure our impact is a positive one. Whether that be through people, planet, or product, it’s something we take incredibly seriously, and is a driving force behind the production of this report.”

Rapha said it’s positive about the progress it’s made in the last 12 months – including 100% carbon-neutral shipping, keeping 9,000 garments on the road through its free customer repairs service, and achieving 99% organic cotton use across its SS22 products.

The company said that by sharing its approach, successes, and failures, it hopes to serve as a catalyst for change in the industry. For more information on Rapha’s impact, read the full report here.

The report shares the progress Rapha has made against its Impact Commitments:

Daniel Blumire and Francois Convercey, co-managing directors, said: “By their very nature, companies tend to be afraid of change, but to have maximum impact it’s something we have to embrace.

“Because the challenges we all face today demand change now – not in 2025 or in 2030. Today. We know we’re still far from perfect.

“We have a long road ahead to reach our goals, but by sharing our approach, successes and failures transparently we hope to serve as a catalyst for change in our industry.”

Read more: Schwalbe commits to climate targets of Science Based Target Initiative

Simon Mottram, founder, said: “Rapha exists to inspire the world to live life by bike. We know that cycling is a fundamental force for good and is inherently sustainable, but the cycling industry must do far more to minimise its impact on the environment, while maximising its positive impact on people’s lives.

“Now more than ever, we are committed to improving our impact while growing participation and ultimately making our business as sustainable as the sport we serve.”