Cytech training provider Activate Cycle Academy supports BBC One Show’s Gift a Bike campaign

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cytech training provider Activate Cycle Academy made it onto BBC TV and radio this week as part of The One Show’s launch of a ‘Gift A Bike For Christmas’ campaign.

In conjunction with BBC Radio 2, the campaign is raising awareness of the benefits of restoring and redistributing children’s bikes across the UK. They worked with two local charities in the Newcastle area, Recyke y Bike and WATbike, and were supported by Activate Cycle Academy’s Cytech trainer in the North of England, Jack Swain, who was on hand helping as the head mechanic signing off each bike.

In total on the night, 135 bikes were donated, saved from landfill with 40 bikes refurbished on the day. All of these have been assigned to families that need them the most in the Newcastle area.

The remaining 95 have gone back to the charities for further restoration and to be gifted to more families in need this Christmas and in the new year.

Swain said: “When Alex Jones comes up with the idea to give away bikes for Christmas to kids that could be without presents, and the BBC come knocking on the door to ask for help, you just can’t say no.”

“On the morning it was -4 degrees and snowy but that didn’t stop people turning up to gift old children’s bikes and scooters. The team of mechanics got to work on lovingly restoring them to make some children’s Christmas.”

One Show presenter Alex Jones said: “Every child should have the chance to learn to ride a bike, and with families facing an extra tough time this Christmas, we hope to spread a little joy by encouraging people to dig out their old bikes and donate them to good causes all over the UK.

“I can’t wait to see the smiles on faces across Newcastle as children receive their new bikes on The One Show, just in time for Christmas.”

Read more: Schwalbe commits to climate targets of Science Based Target Initiative

The mechanics all featured on the BBC throughout the day on The Zoe Ball Breakfast show on Radio 2, BBC Newcastle’s Breakfast Show, BBC 1’s Morning Live and The One Show on BBC 1. These can be re-watched on BBC iPlayer or listened back to on BBC Sounds.

The clip of Swain on The One Show on the BBC iPlayer (06m35s) can be viewed here.

For more information about the charities that were featured and other similar ones around the country, click here and for more information on Cytech training courses, click here.