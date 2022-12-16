Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 16th December

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Assistant Manager – Brompton Bicycle Ltd

As a key member of the store management team, you will work alongside the Store Manager in this high profile flagship store, to deliver the company objectives for growth and development through a best in class customer experience. Ensuring a strong visual proposition of the store environment is always maintained through consistent housekeeping, VM and grooming standards.

Salesperson – Giant Shoreham

We are looking for an enthusiastic, outgoing and organised person to join our Giant Shoreham store team. The role is a fluid position depending on the applicant. Primarily the role is shop floor sales. However, we are ideally looking for someone who would like to get involved in the following also: building bikes and undertaking straightforward repairs, becoming a responsible store keyholder, learn bike fitting with the STT 3DMA system, help with warranties and booking in stock, and become one of our EMTB ambassadors.

International E-Commerce Manager – Merlin Cycles

We are looking for an experienced E-Commerce Manager to strengthen our position on the international bicycle market, who would like to work in an international environment. Our rapidly growing group of companies is planning to further expand its business by developing the B2C business not only in the UK but on the EU market in general.

Store Manager – Alpkit

Our heroes on the customer front line play a huge part within Alpkit. This is an exciting opportunity for the individual who loves the outdoors, wants to grow a retail location, and wants to work in a vibrant store, offering real service with personality. You’ll work as part of a team of incredibly passionate, hardworking retail heroes. Your job is to share your knowledge and expertise to align job responsibilities, culture, and product knowledge so the team deliver amazing service every day.

Head Mechanic – Brompton Bicycle Ltd

You will be a key member of the management team in establishing the brand reputation for best in class customer experience for Brompton bikes through all workshop operations. You will lead the workshop and be responsible for KPI’s and achieving budget. Reporting directly to the Store Manager you will be responsible for ensuring that workshop operations meet the brand expectations at all times and ensuring that business development in this area is discussed and strategized alongside the management team.