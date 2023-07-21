Pirelli issues recall of 28c P Zero Race TLR tyres

Share Facebook

Pirelli has announced a voluntary recall of some P Zero Race TLR tyres to ensure the maximum safety of its clients,

The brand says this only impacts 28-622 products which were manufactured between the tenth week of 2023 (W/C March 6) and the 24th week of 2023 (W/C June 12).

Pirelli’s recall refers to certain problems of compatibility of the tyre with some wheel rims.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “Pirelli immediately launched the recall campaign, interrupting the sale of the products concerned, also those already present in the commercial network, and is defining with the relevant bodies the methods of recall for those that have already been distributed.”

The tyres involved in the recall are the following:

Model Model number on the box Tyre ID on sidewall Production date code on sidewall UPC code on the box 28-622 P ZERO Race TLR Classic 3984300 843L All date codes between “1023” and “2423” 8019227398434 28-622 P ZERO Race TLR 4149600 496N All date codes between “1023” and “2423” 8019227414967 28-622 P ZERO Race TLR Yellow 4204400 044P All date codes between “1023” and “2423” 8019227420449 28-622 P ZERO Race TLR White 4204500 045P All date codes between “1023” and “2423” 8019227420456 28-622 P ZERO Race TLR Red 4204600 046P All date codes between “1023” and “2423” 8019227420463 28-622 P ZERO Race TLR Gold 4416600 166T All date codes between “1023” and “2423” 8019227441666

The methods for the recall will be announced on the Pirelli website soon.

Pirelli’s UK distributor Extra and its Irish subsidiary Cyclex will also be on hand to assist its retailers with any questions.

The Pirelli P Zero TLR is the Italian brand’s premium performance tubeless road tyre, launched in 2021 and receiving an update earlier this year.

It features two of Pirelli’s proprietary technologies with a SmartEvo compound and Speedcore to add strength and support to the tyre casing.

The tyre also has a 120tpi nylon casing for added puncture protection.