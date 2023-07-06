Pirelli introduces new Cinturato Gravel RCX tyre with increased puncture resistance

Share Facebook

Pirelli has launched the Cinturato Gravel RCX, a new gravel tyre designed to handle the demands of gravel racing and bikepacking.

The tubeless ready Cinturato Gravel RCX has similar features to other gravel and cross-country tyres, but is claimed to have improved puncture resistance.

A spokesperson for Pirelli said: “Designed for rough roads, mixed terrains, the toughest gravel trails, Cinturato Gravel RC X is the ideal choice for riders who compete in iconic races of this discipline as well as for the most extreme bikepacking.

“The X stands for extreme, and indicates a category of Pirelli bike tyres dedicated to the toughest and most demanding uses.”

Presented for the first time to the public at the recent Eurobike in Frankfurt, Germany, the Cinturato Gravel RC X tyre has been chosen by Pirelli’s gravel racer partners, including Lawrence ‘Larry’ Warbasse and Hannah Shell who recently raced with the tyre at Unbound.

The tread of the RC X model is the same as the one of the Gravel RC, based on Pirelli’s Scorpion XC RC tyres born in the Cross Country and Marathon races of the MTB World Cup.

New TechWall X structure features a 60TPI nylon casing with longer overlap on the sidewall: the sides are therefore reinforced and cut-resistant.

In addition to this, there is the bead-to-bead protective layer in high-density square fabric, that is present on all of Pirelli’s Gravel range. Thanks to its design, the tyre maintains the RC model’s smoothness and grip, but it is more resistant to cuts to the sidewalls and more stable on curves.

Like the other Cinturato Gravel tyres of the range, the new Cinturato Gravel RC X is made with Pirelli’s proprietary SpeedGrip compound, which features increased durability, chemical grip on wet surfaces and reduced rolling resistance.

The Cinturato Gravel RC X will be available in sizes 35-622 (Classic), 40-622 (traditional black) and 45-622 (Classic).

Pirelli is distributed in the UK and Ireland by Extra. For more information retailers should contact their account manager.