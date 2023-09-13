Pirelli adds two new models to its premium inner tube range

Pirelli has added two new models to its range of premium inner tubes dedicated to road, gravel and e-bike tyres.

The Pirelli SmarTube Evo and SmarTube X have just hit the market, dedicated to the Pirelli P Zero clinchers and the Cinturato and Angel tyre models.

SmarTube inner tubes are made of TPU that is a thermoplastic polyurethane characterised by high elasticity and mechanical resistance, as well as extreme lightness.

The new SmarTube Evo features a new TPU formula and offers a performance made of flexibility, smoothness, and comfort that can compete with latex inner tubes, while also providing up to 50% less weight.

SmarTube Evo also allows 5% less rolling resistance when compared to the current Pirelli SmarTube on the market.

Pirelli says this evolution of the SmarTube model is in response to the feedback of the World Tour teams that work with the brand, and extends these benefits to fans of the “clincher + inner tube” system.

Bright yellow as per “tradition”, available in a single version, which covers sizes ranging from 25- 622 to 28-622, the new Pirelli SmarTube Evo comes with three different Presta valves, completely black: from 42 mm, 60 mm up to 80 mm for high-profile wheels.

Pirelli SmarTube X is the new TPU inner tube dedicated by Pirelli to the tyres of the Cinturato and Angel models.

Three times thicker than the current Cinturato SmarTube (which it is replacing), the X offers “robustness and puncture resistance”.

It is particularly suitable in city settings or for fast commuting.

SmarTube X comes in two separate lines: Cinturato SmarTube X for tyres from 28-622 to 40- 622 and from 40-622 to 50-622, with Presta or Schrader valves, and Angel SmarTube X for tyres from 28-622 to 42-622 and from 42-622 to 62-622, with Presta or Schrader valve options.

The range is expected to be available from the brand’s UK distributor in the coming weeks with pricing TBC.

For more information, retailers are advised to contact their Extra UK account manager.