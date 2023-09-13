Wahoo introduces Kickr Move and Kickr Bike Shift

Share Facebook

Wahoo Fitness, the endurance athlete fitness technology company, has announced the introduction of two new additions to their training ecosystem.

In September 2022, the Kickr smart trainer took another step with the introduction of Wi-Fi. Now one year later, Wahoo has taken another leap with the release of the Kickr Move – delivering “the closest real world, smart trainer ride-feel”.

This all new addition to the Wahoo range, has the addition of eight inches of fore aft movement added to the trainer body. This delivers a new dimension of ride-feel. A built-in dual-axis movement creates a sensation similar to that of cycling outdoors.

The result is a more engaging, more comfortable and more realistic riding experience than before.

Kickr Move sits on wheels that are within a fixed, curved track. As the rider increases or decreases power output, or gets in or out of the saddle, – the trainer Moves forwards and backwards with them.

The track is curved to allow gravity to control the amount of movement. Small adjustments in the saddle will result in little movement, whereas getting out of the saddle for a sprint will create much more movement.

Kickr Move also features a lockout switch to disengage the movement, making it easier to mount bikes, move the trainer around, as well as tailoring to rider preference.

In tandem with the Kickr Move launch, Wahoo has created a hardware add-on to make it compatible with existing models of their Kickr Climb.

Fitted to the base of the Kickr Climb, the Base Adaptor follows the same arc as the Kickr Move.

As part of this joint launch, Wahoo is also releasing a new indoor smart bike; the Kickr Bike Shift.

Looking to create an indoor smart bike with a lower price point, Kickr Bike Shift offers the ride feel of Kickr BIKE and retains key features such as Reality Shift, True Fit, Real Ride Feel and Wi-FI.

The Kickr Bike Shift will be offered to users alongside Wahoo’s Kickr Bike for a better and best option.

Chip Hawkins, founder of Wahoo, said: “Wahoo was founded on the principle of building the better athletes in all of us. With innovation at the heart of everything we do, we couldn’t be prouder to once again be pushing indoor cycling ahead to a new reality”.

