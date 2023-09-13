Bollé announces changes to UK distribution strategy

Share Facebook

Bollé has announced “significant updates” to its distribution strategy in the UK for Bollé Sport and Serengeti brands.

The announcement comes as part of a strategic move to continue strengthening the brand’s presence and elevate the customer experience.

Effective from the start of this month, Bollé will work with AMG Group as the official distributor for all sports products.

Simultaneously, The Eyewear Company will take on the role of official distributor for both Bollé and Serengeti optical products.

Commenting on the announcement, Francois Benaben, president of Bollé Brands Sport and Luxury division, said: “We are thrilled to announce our new strategic partners for Bollé and Serengeti brands in the UK market.

“We are looking forward to working with AMG Group and The Eyewear Company, as we trust they will deliver unmatched value and service to our customers. We are confident that the future is promising for both our new distributors and our esteemed customers.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our existing UK partners and customers for their steadfast commitment to our brands throughout the years.”

Bollé says these partnerships mark a “pivotal step” towards enhancing channel specialisation and optimising local warehousing for an improved customer journey.

The transition is designed to provide benefits to customers as the company continues to pave the way for a seamless and streamlined distribution process.

Existing open orders will be transferred to the new distribution partners, ensuring that negotiated terms and prices remain unchanged. This continuity should guarantee a smooth shift and uninterrupted service for all stakeholders involved.

Any customers looking for further information can contact Bollé Brands’ headquarter offices in Lyon, France or get in touch directly with the distributors.

UK distribution channels for Bollé Safety and SPY+ remain unchanged, as do all RX customer support channels.