Canyon opens Innovation Lab to unlock ‘next level’ of bicycles

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Canyon Bicycles has opened an Innovation Lab at its HQ in Koblenz, Germany, marking an evolution in the brand’s approach to product development.

The new design and development forge is a cutting-edge facility, staffed by Canyon’s team of bike engineers and designers, who are charged with continuing the company’s success and adding to the 300+ product design patents that the company holds.

Beyond the collective efforts of its engineers in the Innovation Lab, Canyon says that “innovative power also lies in every enthusiastic rider”.

Canyon wants to harness this knowledge by leveraging the curiosity, inquisitiveness and passion for cycling within its workforce.

Wolfgang Kohl, Innovation Lab team manager, said: “I firmly believe that the true experts on what riders need most are riders themselves. We have an amazingly talented and committed team here at Canyon: over a thousand minds living, breathing and dreaming bikes.

“Any one of those minds could hold the key to the next big innovation in cycling. At the Innovation Lab, one of our main aims is to work with that untapped potential and turn it into products and innovations that make riding better for all cyclists, regardless of their preferred style or discipline.”

Nicolas de Ros Wallace, Canyon CEO, added: “At Canyon, we are unapologetically innovative. We have always pushed boundaries and challenged expectations to set new standards in cycling – and we will continue to do so.

“Our innovation focus is centred on our customers and the diverse community of riders out there. With our Innovation Lab, the Canyon team will step up to a new level of outstanding achievements in both the high-performance sector and in our urban portfolio, supporting the future of sustainable mobility, ”

In the Innovation Lab, the team is operating outside the restrictions of a traditional product delivery timeline – separating itself from product research and development – and is encouraged to follow trends early, to explore new ideas, to experiment with technologies and to delve deep into research with a greater degree of freedom.

Read more: Specialized launches the Roubaix SL8 with Future Shock 3.0 and improved aerodynamics

With the customer needs in mind, the aim is to tackle innovation challenges and build on Canyon’s ambition to create the best rider experiences and the best bikes in the world.

Kohl said: “There’s no greater thrill than leaving no stone unturned and no idea unexplored in the pursuit of true innovation. With free rein to work on our own projects in the way we need to, I envision the Innovation Lab to be a creative open space where unbound inspiration can flourish.”

The first bike designed from scratch in the Lab is launching in early 2024 with all details currently under wraps.