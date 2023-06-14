Pirelli launches Cinturato Road clincher tyre

Share Facebook

Pirelli is continuing to enhance its road bike tyre line by unveiling the Cinturato Road.

Cinturato Road is designed to offer durability, protection, comfort and the most practical assembly experience in various situations of use: bike rides over the weekend, when training hard or for granfondo cycling, as well as for urban and everyday use, with the wider sizes.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “Pirelli are excited to launch the Pirelli Cinturato Road, manufactured in Italy this new model is a clincher only tyre that sits just below the already incredibly popular Cinturato Velo,

“Cinturato Road is optimised to offer class leading protection, durability and grip in a variety of conditions at a competitive price point. Cinturato Road is designed for everything from fast paced training rides to urban commuting duties.”

Manufactured in the renovated Milan-Bollate plant, the Cinturato Road features Pirelli’s tested and patented SmartNet Silica compound.

This mix, which was already used on the Cinturato Velo and P ZERO TLR 4S, includes 17 elements, resulting in increased grip and efficient rolling resistance, in any weather condition.

The 60TPI casing offers protection against punctures. It has been made with Pirelli’s TechWall+ Road technology, with an added bead-to-bead layer, in a version dedicated to clincher tyres.

Thanks to its multiple reinforcement layers, including a bead-to-bead layer and an added nylon protection layer under the tread, TechWall+ Road protects the tyre from pinch flats and foreign objects, increasing its durability over time.

The tread design is also new compared to its TLR variant, with more side grooves and a special geometry of patterns to improve cornering. It is also designed to improve the ride on rougher urban stretches, especially on cold surfaces.

The Cinturato Road is available to order from Extra UK.

RRPs