Ere Research to present latest cycling gear at Eurobike

Ere Research, designer and manufacturer of high-end bicycle parts, is preparing to display its new and latest products at Eurobike in Frankfurt next week.

The team at Ere Research has been developing new and innovative products designed to elevate cyclists’ experience.

At Eurobike, the brand will unveil a new saddle line, tailored to provide comfort and performance.

As a company of cycling enthusiasts themselves, Ere Research understands the importance of saddle comfort, and the brand says their latest saddles are “poised to revolutionise how riders experience their cycling journeys”.

In addition to the saddle line, Ere Research will be showcasing a range of performance tyres and top-of-the-line wheels.

Among the wheels on show is the brand’s new Genus II wheelsets

With a selection of three rim heights – 30, 45, and 65mm – and a 21mm inner rim width, cyclists have a range of options to choose from.

The wheels, with a design inspired by Eddie van Halen’s guitar, are fitted with the new 2:1 spoke ratio Panama hubs, made by Ere Research, compatible with Shimano, Campagnolo, and SRAM.

As an additional choice, Ere Research offers the option of ordering Genus wheels with either the Sapim CX Ray spokes or their own Ere Aeris full carbon spokes.

Opting for the Ere Aeris spokes will save a reported 25g on each wheel.

Ere Research is looking to grow its operation in the UK and recently made two appointments to its sales team, John Hollier and Dieter Pullan.

The new sales agents will be responsible for covering the UK market and bring extensive experience in the industry, which the company believes will be invaluable to its growth and development.

Hollier has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, he has held various roles, including sales, at companies like Paligap and Madison.

Pullan joins the company with 24 years of experience, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Ere Research.

Hollier’s sales territory includes the south west and west of the UK, while Pullan will covers the midlands.