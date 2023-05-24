Ere Research appoints two new sales agents for UK market expansion

Share Facebook

Ere Research, designer and manufacturer of high-end bicycle parts, has announced two new appointments to its sales team, John Hollier and Dieter Pullan.

The new sales agents will be responsible for covering the UK market and bring extensive experience in the industry, which the company believes will be invaluable to its growth and development.

Hollier has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, he has held various roles, including sales, at companies like Paligap and Madison.

Pullan joins the company with 24 years of experience, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Ere Research.

Prior to joining Ere Research, Pullan served as a sales manager for Orbea and Hotlines, accumulating nine and eight years of experience respectively.

Pullan’s background in brand and sales also includes previous roles as an agent for Met and Orbea.

Both new hires have a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be crucial to Ere Research’s expansion in the UK market.

Hollier’s sales territory includes the south west and west of the UK, while Pullan’s territory covers the midlands.

Chris Hewings, international sales manager of Ere Research, said:”We are thrilled to welcome John and Dieter to our team.

“Their experience in the cycling industry and their expertise in sales will undoubtedly help us grow and develop our business in the UK.”We look forward to the impact they will have on our company and the value they will bring to our customers.”

As international sales manager, Hewings is responsible for setting up and managing the international distributor network, as well as managing the new UK agent team.

In addition to these responsibilities, Hewings will also be responsible for dealer direct sales in Ireland.

His experience working with brands such as Parlee, Lightweight, Cube, and the American Bicycle Group, gives him an in-depth knowledge of the cycling market.

Hewings’ knowledge has already proven invaluable to the company, having established partnerships with distributors across the globe.