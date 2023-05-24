Specialized launches new disc-only Allez with increased tyre clearance

Share Facebook

Specialized has launched the latest iteration of the Allez, with the brand making significant changes to the budget bestseller.

For the first time in the product’s history, the Allez will no longer be available with a rim brake, with thru-axles replacing quick releases. This change does allow for 35mm of tyre clearance, or 32mm with mudguards, an increase from the previous 28mm.

Although the bike is designed for the road, Specialized says it “is surely capable of light-duty gravel, smoothing out rough pavement, and exploring off the typical beaten path”, thanks to the added clearance.

The new Allez is made of the same E5 aluminium alloy, but Specialized has adjusted the geometry, which is now the same as the Roubaix carbon endurance bike.

The brand says that the new Allez delivers “more confidence, versatility and performance than ever before”.

The claimed weight for a painted 56cm frame is 1,375g, which Specialized describes as the “lightest in its class”. As with the previous model, there’s a full Fact carbon fork.

The new Specialized Allez will be available in two models, the Allez and Allez Sport.

The standard Allez, which retails at £1,100, comes with a Shimano Claris 8-speed groupset and Tektro mechanical disc brakes.

The Allez Sport is a £500 jump to £1,600 and is equipped with a Shimano Tiagra 10-speed groupset and Tiagra hydraulic disc brakes.

Both models feature the same own brand Axis Sport Disc tubeless-ready wheelset and Specialized Roadsport 30c tyres.

There are a total of seven sizes available, ranging from 44cm up to 61cm, all fitted with 700c wheels.

The base Allez will be available in Lagoon blue, Smoke, Satin maroon. The Allez Sport comes in Dove grey, Tropical teal, Tarmac black

The Allez has been a stalwart of the Specialized lineup since 1981 and, alongside the Stumpjumper, remains a favourite among riders looking to enter cycling for the first time.