American technical apparel brand Pinebury launches first collection

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pinebury, a new brand in the cycling and active outdoor market, has announced the launch of its spring/summer collection.

Pinebury is an independent brand based in Maine that makes technical apparel using natural fibres.

Manufactured in the United States, the collection is built with Nuyarn merino, a bike industry first in cycling jerseys and apparel.

Nuyarn drafts superfine merino wool with a high-performance nylon filament. Because Nuyarn is drafted and not “twisted”, it absorbs better in the vapour state, managing moisture more akin to as it does in its loftier fibre state (or on the sheep’s back).

Nuyarn Merino is reported to be five-times faster drying, 8.8x more durable and offers 85% more elasticity/stretch than conventional ring or core-spun merino.

The Pinebury collection includes road and gravel cycling jerseys, short and long-sleeve multi-sport tops, socks and arm warmers. The collection is non-gendered, allowing customers to choose based on their measurements for the best fit.

Read more: Specialized launches new disc-only Allez with increased tyre clearance

Kyle Rancourt, founder and president of Pinebury, said: “Pinebury is dedicated to continuous innovation while staying true to the timeless relationship of outdoor sport and Maine’s rich sporting heritage, two elements that are greatly important to me.

“Tried and tested by a tight-knit community of year-round cyclists, runners and snow-sport obsessives, I feel confident that as our community grows, Pinebury apparel will reach “essential” status among those that value their time outdoors and the high quality gear that makes it all possible.

“For our initial launch collection, Nuyarn emerged as the ideal natural materials partner, they are surpassing all other merino and natural fiber technologies in terms of performance and longevity. The potential of this technology is boundless and we are merely scratching the surface of what it can achieve. This is just the beginning for us.”