Brompton launches Archive Edition to celebrate millionth folding bike milestone

To celebrate the making of its one millionth folding bike, Brompton is releasing a limited run of special edition bikes.

The Brompton Archive edition is inspired by the brand’s founder, Andrew Ritchie, and the community of owners around the world that got them to the million milestone.

Delving into its archives, Brompton is reviving three colours: Apple Green, Baby Pink and Arctic Blue.

Each bike is designed around the original Mk1 specification which was engineered by Ritchie in 1975 to be a useful tool in the city and beyond.

True to the original, the Archive Edition has a handmade steel frame, three hub gears for all-weather riding, dynamo lights powered by the rider’s movement, and and a silver rear rack for carrying cargo. The model also features a Brooks C17 saddle.

Each bike is painted in Brompton’s London Factory in colours revived from its archive. A special edition serial plate and decals celebrate making the millionth Brompton bike.

This follows Brompton’s build of its one millionth bike which is currently on a Global tour, heading to 18 global cities with the aim of getting thousands of its community to ride the bike over the course of a year.

The Brompton Archive Edition is available from Wednesday, May 24 directly from Brompton, Brompton Junction stores, and selected Brompton Accredited Retailers around the world.

The release of the Archive Edition follows news that Brompton has sold a £19million stake in the company to BGF, which is backed by multiple high street banks.

This partnership with BGF sees it take a minority stake to support Brompton’s ambition to accelerate growth.

It is understood that the investment values the company at around £180 million.

Will Butler-Adams, CEO at Brompton, said: “We export 80% of our bikes to 46 countries, and in November 2022 made our one-millionth bike, a great achievement. But this is not enough, we need to move faster. The impact of Climate change is being felt by us all and the greatest carbon emissions come from our cities where most of the world’s population now lives.”