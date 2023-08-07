Orbea appoints Rob Stead as territory manager for south east of England

Share Facebook

Orbea UK has announced that Rob Stead has been appointed as territory manager for the south east of England, replacing John Styles who had managed the area since 2014.

Stead joins Orbea from ZyroFisher where he was responsible for their P&A portfolio in the South/Central region since 2017.

Prior to working with ZyroFisher, Stead was with WiggleCRC where he progressed through the business, holding a number of different positions over his five years with the company.

Following his appointment, Stead said: “I’m really excited to join Orbea and build on the great work done over the past nine years.

“Orbea’s core values as a business are unique, and represent an incredible opportunity to work with a truly progressive brand in a fast-changing marketplace. I look forward to supporting the current dealer base and forging new relationships into the future.”

Damian Hackett, country manager for the UK and Ireland, added: “Rob will be a great fit for Orbea, and strengthens our team in the UK enormously

“He brings a wonderful customer-focused mentality with wide experience in the cycle market that our retail partners can really feel confident in. I believe that in Rob, we have a person that has a strong vision for what this area can be and I fully expect him to have a positive impact from day one.”

To contact Rob, retailers can email: rstead@orbea.com

In June the Spanish brand announced that after 12 years as CEO of Orbea, Jon Fernandez is to step down from the role.

Daniel Martínez will assume the position of CEO of the cooperative, starting next October, with the transition process already underway.

Martinez has a degree in economics from the University of the Basque Country and has been involved with Orbea since 1998.

Throughout these 25 years he has had positions of responsibility in different areas, holding management positions in the areas of Logistics, Innovations and Operations, a position he is in currently.