Mission Workshop announces Flow cycling collection

Mission Workshop has launched a limited edition Flow cycling collection.

The Flow Collection features a Mission Pro Bib and Mission Pro Jersey with graphics inspired by desert and forest landscapes.

Mission says the Flow collection is designed to integrate with the San Francisco-based brand’s inline cycling series allowing riders to mix and match with solid bibs, jerseys, and tech tees.

The Flow series will feature the same pocketing and reflective highlights that adorn the Mission Pro line of cycling apparel.

Made in Italy from performance textiles, the bibs and jerseys are breathable, quick-drying, and offer a balance of compression and stretch for long hours in the saddle.

The limited edition Mission Pro Bib features graphics inspired by high-speed movement through desert and forest landscapes.

As with the standard edition Mission Pro Bib, the Flow combines Dyneema side panels and Italian textiles to create a breathable, quick-drying and durable cycling bib. The bib features easy-access side cargo pockets and two rear touring pockets to carry all the essentials.

The Pro Jersey also features graphics inspired by high-speed movement through desert and forest landscapes.

As with the standard edition Mission Pro, this Flow Jersey is designed to provide a “sleek fit and second-skin comfort” no matter the body type or position on the bike.

With details that include a longer cut back panel for coverage when in the drops, a low collar that won’t constrict, and a sweatband along the back of the neck, Mission says this jersey is “a perfect fit whether you’re smashing at the front or adventuring backroads day after day”.

Both the Mission Pro Bib and Mission Pro Jersey are available in grey/olive and sand/brown colourways.

RRPs

Mission Pro Bib – £310

Mission Pro Jersey – £200