MBUK and Cycling Plus launch Rider of the Year awards

Mountain Biking UK and Cycling Plus, have launched a new Rider of the Year awards, sponsored by bicycle accessories brand Lezyne.

This autumn, Cycling Plus and MBUK, published by Our Media, will each name their overall Rider of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and a Lifetime Achievement award.

To kick things off, readers are being asked to submit online their suggestions for who’d they like to see shortlisted in each category.

A panel of expert judges will then draw up shortlists to be put to the public vote in September, while recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award will be decided by the panel.

Winners will be revealed at a ceremony in November held at the Bristol head office of Cycling Plus and MBUK, supported by Wiper and True brewery, and in the December issue of the magazines and on the BikeRadar podcast.

Mark Noble, head of marketing at Upgrade Bikes/Lezyne, said: “Rider of The Year is great news for us as an industry, for Lezyne, and for the cycling community in general.

“I’m proud that we’re able to help bring this to life, to create a vital new event on the calendar which will be a proper celebration of the characters and riders that are making a difference to cycling.

“This needed to happen, collaborating Lezyne on this made total sense, and the people who’ll be awarded RoTY will be truly deserving of these accolades. I can’t wait.”

Rider of the Year awards criteria

MBUK Rider of the Year Award:

A rider who’s had a significant impact or made a big difference in 2023 to the mountain bike scene. This could be through competing (amateur or professional), taking part in an event or adventure, leading a group or community, or any other contribution to the sport.

MBUK Newcomer of the Year Award:

A rider who’s burst onto the mountain bike scene in the past year and had a significant impact or made a big difference. Nominees can be any age and don’t have to be new to the sport, but most MBUK readers should have been unfamiliar with them prior to 2023, and they must have made a significant achievement or breakthrough this year that deserves recognition.

MBUK Lifetime Achievement Award:

A veteran of the sport and someone who’s highly regarded, either by mountain bikers as a whole, the mountain biking industry or their riding community.

Cycling Plus Rider of the Year Award:

The cyclist who has made a significant impact in 2023, whether through competing at an amateur level, taking part in an event or adventure, leading a group or community, or any other contribution to the sport of cycling.

Cycling Plus Newcomer of the Year Award:

The same criteria apply, but someone who wasn’t a big name in 2022, and maybe still isn’t. They don’t necessarily have to be young or new to the sport, but they will have done something special in 2023 that deserves recognition.

Cycling Plus Lifetime Achievement Award:

The winner will be a veteran of the sport and someone who’s known for their club contributions, cycling efforts or work in the cycling community.

Readers can submit their suggestions via the online for both MBUK Rider of the Year and Cycling Plus Rider of the Year 2023.

Voting will open on Friday, September 1, and details on how and where to vote will be available online and in print nearer the time.