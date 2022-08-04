BikeBiz Awards: Nominate now for the distributor awards

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Following the commencement of the nominations process for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, we’ll be highlighting each and every category from our list of expertly-curated accolades, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector.

Today, we’re showcasing the distributor awards: Bike Distributor of the Year, P&A Distributor of the Year, and Specialist Distributor of the Year. Enter/nominate for all categories here.

Bike Distributor of the Year

Who should you nominate?

Any distributor that stocks a range of quality bikes, and that has a history of reliable service. Winner decided by judging panel.

Criteria

Businesses will be judged on the quality of the range offered, reputation for effective and efficient transactions, swift delivery and packaging.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

What their customer service policy is

What standout products and brands they offer to retailers – especially those for which the nominee has exclusive distribution

How the team shares its industry knowledge and expertise with partner retailers to help them boost their businesses

Additional credit could include, but is not limited to distributors which have:

Been active in relevant cycling events over the last year

Supported up-and-coming cycling brands and designers in 2022

P&A Distributor of the Year

Who should you nominate?

Any distributor that stocks a range of quality parts and accessories, and that has a history of reliable service. Winner decided by judging panel.

Criteria

Businesses will be judged on the quality of the range offered, reputation for effective and efficient transactions, swift delivery and packaging.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

What their customer service policy is

What standout products and brands they offer to retailers – especially those for which the nominee has exclusive distribution

How the team shares its industry knowledge and expertise with partner retailers to help them boost their businesses

Additional credit could include, but is not limited to distributors which have:

Been active in relevant cycling events over the last year

Supported up-and-coming cycling brands and designers in 2022

Specialist Distributor of the Year

Who should you nominate?

Nominations open to any distributor specialising in a particular area of the market e.g. e-bikes, BMX, MTB, triathlon. Winner decided by judging panel.

Criteria

Nominees will be judged on the quality of the range offered, reputation for effective and efficient transactions, services offered to retailers, swift delivery, and packaging.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

What their customer service policy is

What standout products and brands they offer to retailers in their specialist area

How the team shares their industry knowledge and expertise with partner retailers to help them boost their business

Additional credit could include:

Focus on sustainability and inclusivity, work in advocation for their specialist area, support for events and retailers

More information on all categories for this year can be found here and our new judging panel can be found here. Entries and nominations are open now and will close at midnight on Friday 26th August.

ArmaUrto is the headline sponsor for the BikeBiz Awards 2022, and the Bicycle Association (BA) has also been announced as the Cycle Advocacy Partner.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, contact Richard Setters at richard.setters@biz-media.co.uk.