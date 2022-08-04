Cycle to Work Day: “There’s never been a better time to get back in the saddle”

Cycle to Work Day this year is today, Thursday 4th August, and is a “celebration of all that’s wonderful about cycling to work”.

It’s an event for everyone, from people who haven’t hopped on a bike since their school days to committed cycle commuters, and this year is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

Head of marketing at bike insurance specialist Cycleguard Alex Bennett said: “The tenth anniversary of Cycle to Work Day this year is a huge milestone. Anything that promotes cycling is well worth getting behind, and with both employers and employees receiving tax benefits from signing up to a Cycle to Work scheme, there’s never been a better time to get back in the saddle.”

The team at Cycleguard have calculated that employees participating in the government-backed Cycle to Work scheme in partnership with their employers will save about 32% of the cost of a new bike and accessories, while those on higher rates of tax can save as much as 42%.

And figures from the Sustrans Walking and Cycling Index show that across the 18 Index cities, cyclists are helping to mitigate the climate crisis, saving 130,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, while the health benefits are preventing over 4,000 serious long-term health conditions and saving the NHS over £27 milliom in those cities alone.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve been out of the saddle for a little while or if you’re a regular cyclist, we can all find a way to enjoy the many benefits that getting out on the bike brings,” added Bennett.

James Attwood, editor of consumer-focused publication Move Electric, said Cycle to Work Day is a ‘great scheme’ which not only improves air quality, but also boosts fitness levels and helps our mental health.

“Workers will be swapping four wheels for two as part of the campaign and the introduction of government-backed e-bike schemes is sure to boost these numbers. E-bikes represent a way for those who perhaps lack the fitness or the confidence to ride a conventional bicycle to join a community of cyclists while still being environmentally friendly.

“Move Electric found that if 10,000 drivers swap a 10-mile round trip car commute for an e-bike for a single day it could save more than 17 tonnes of CO2. Not only is using an e-bike kinder to the environment than a car, but it’s easier to ride than a conventional bike, pay-as-you-go methods are cost-effective, and it’s a great way to gain exercise on the way to work.”