BikeBiz Awards: Nominate now for the brand awards

Following the commencement of the nominations process for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, we’ll be highlighting each and every category from our list of expertly-curated accolades, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector.

Today, we’re showcasing the brand awards: Bike Brand of the Year, P&A Brand of the Year, and Newcomer of the Year. Enter/nominate for all categories here.

Bike Brand of the Year

Who should you nominate?

Any active bicycle brand that has launched a new product within the last year. Winner decided by judging panel.

Criteria

Businesses will be judged on consistent quality in bike range, vision and innovation in creating new models, regular releases or model updates in keeping with industry progress, quality of materials and industry reputation.

Nominees must provide a 200-word covering:

Explanation as to how the products they manufacture are of a high quality

How they contributed innovative products to the market in 2022

What standout products and brands they offer

Their distribution arrangements

Additional credit could include, but is not limited to brands which have:

Launched products in the last year that have satisfied a particular niche in the market

Supported IBDs in 2022

Supported up-and-coming cycling brands and designers in 2022

P&A Brand of the Year

Who should you nominate?

Any active P&A brand that has launched a new product within the last year. Winner decided by judging panel.

Criteria

Businesses will be judged on consistent quality in product range, vision and innovation in creating new models, regular releases or model updates in keeping with industry progress, quality of materials and industry reputation.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

Explanation as to how the products they manufacture are of a high quality

How they contributed innovative products to the market in 2022

What standout products and brands they offer

Their distribution arrangements

Additional credit could include, but is not limited to brands which have:

Launched products in the last year that have satisfied a particular niche in the market

Supported IBDs in 2022

Supported up-and-coming cycling brands and designers in 2022

Newcomer of the Year

Who should you nominate?

Nominations open to any cycling brand founded since 1st January 2020. Winner decided by judging panel.

Criteria

Businesses will be judged on their impact, innovation, success, reputation, and industry response in their first three years of operation.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

What they offer to the industry

What products or services they offer

What impact or success they’ve had in the first year

More information on all categories for this year can be found here and our new judging panel can be found here. Entries and nominations are open now and will close at midnight on Friday 26th August.

ArmaUrto is the headline sponsor for the BikeBiz Awards 2022, and the Bicycle Association (BA) has also been announced as the Cycle Advocacy Partner.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, contact Richard Setters at richard.setters@biz-media.co.uk.