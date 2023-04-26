Wiggle undergoes rebrand with ‘new look, new logo and new energy’ revealed

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Wiggle, the outdoor equipment and apparel online retailer, has undergone a rebrand.

On Tuesday, April 25, the company’s site was down for maintenance but showed off a new colour scheme and logo with the well-known orange and black replaced with green.

Wiggle later posted the rebranded design to social media with the tagline: “New look. New logo. New energy.”

A spokesperson for the company said: “We’ve updated our branding and switched to a much faster site to better streamline the customer experience.

“We had a few bumps in the road yesterday but that was expected with the scale of the project.

“We’re hugely excited about the new brand and we have massive plans for the very near future.”

With the update process still ongoing, the company has confirmed that next day delivery, reviews and Q&A are temporarily off the site.

These features are expected be back in “the next couple of days”. In the meantime, product experts are available for customers to contact.

Wiggle+ has also been temporarily paused but is scheduled to return soon.

Returns are not expected to be effected and will be refunded back to the original payment method within five working days of the parcel being delivered to the warehouse. Customers should receive an email confirmation once the return has been processed.

Read more: A clear vision: Founders of Hindsight showcase their innovative rear-view cycling glasses

Chain Reaction Cycles, which has been owned by Wiggle since 2016, underwent a similar scale rebrand in 2021.

Chain Reaction has also received system updates to its website and app with some features removed while these are being completed.

Earlier this month, Wiggle and Chain Reaction emailed its customers encouraging them to download their purchase history.

This was in anticipation of the updates, which started on Monday April 24, as customers would no longer be able to view their previous purchases on their account post update.