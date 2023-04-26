The hottest new products in the bike trade this April

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest products from across the cycling trade, this month featuring Thok, Specialized, Challenge, Cane Creek, and more

This guide first appeared in the April edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

1. Thok e-bikes launches first e-MTB, the Gram

Thok e-bikes has announced the launch of its first e-MTB, the Gram.

The Gram is the Italian company’s latest addition to its e-bike range, joining the MIG series for the all-mountain, the TK01 for the enduro and the HT model for the mixed trail and urban use.

Thok says the Gram can handle “breathtaking downhill trails as well as the most challenging climbs.” The frame includes both ‘high resistance’ carbon fibres, which make it more resistant and less rigid where necessary, and ‘high module’ carbon fibre to improve its rigidity and response to bending.

All cables have been integrated into the frame, while the bearing of the suspension system joints are positioned in direct contact with the carbon, without aluminium bushings.

The bike is designed around Shimano’s EP8 motor and is equipped with a removable 630Wh integrated battery.

The bike is available in two versions, the Gram and the Gram RC, in sizes S, M, L and XL.

The Gram’s equipment includes Fox suspension, 170mm of travel at both front and rear, SRAM four-piston brakes with 200mm discs, SRAM 12-speed gearing, and Maxxis Assegai tyres in a mullet set-up.

On the RC, the Fox fork travel increases to 180mm, with the factory version of the 38 float mounted at the front, and the float X2 for the rear shock.

Prices include shipping costs and the Gram Box, an accessory case containing suspension pump, multitool, keychain with UDH dropout, water bottle and bottle cage, laser-painted aluminium cup and sticker kit.

RRP: The Gram £6,990, Gram RC £8,990

2. YT Industries unveils new Decoy Core 4 MX and 29

YT Industries has unveiled the latest iteration of its Decoy Core 4 MX and 29 e-MTB range.

Decoy MX Core 4 – £6,499.00 RRP

The full carbon frame utilises the V4L kinematic to drive 165mm of travel, enabling big bottom-out capabilities and heaps of traction. Up front, the Renthal cockpit, ODI grips and SRAM Code RSC brakes direct the Fox 38 float factory fork, with 170mm travel controlled through an e-bike optimised grip2 vcc damper. YT’s 540Wh battery feeds the Shimano EP8 drive unit, which produces 85nm of torque within a 2.6kg package.

Decoy 29 Core 4 – £6,499.00 RRP

Akin to the MX version, the 29 receives the full carbon frame treatment.

The V4L linkage provides a different, 29 specific kinematic, and 145mm of rear travel damped by a FOX float dps factory rear shock.

The geometry reflects its climbing capability through a 77-degree seat angle and 458mm chainstay length, and is paired with the same Shimano drive unit as its MX counterpart.

The front end comprises a 150mm FOX 36 float factory fork, including bleeder valves, ensuring consistent performance at alpine altitudes.

The Renthal cockpit features along with SRAM Code RSC brakes, a Shimano XT groupset, and a YT Postman seatpost, with increased drop heights.

A Maxx Terra compound Maxxis DHF and DHR II combo surround the 29” front and rear tuned Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels.

YT has also developed a 720Wh aftermarket battery, retailing at £899.

The custom construction uses 21700 cells wrapped in an aluminium casing, mounted with two bolts accessible via a 5mm allen key

YT has kept the increased mass close to the bottom bracket to retain the Decoy’s downhill capabilities.

There’s also good news for previous, current, and future Decoy owners as it is compatible with previous and current MX and 29 models in sizes M, L, XL & XXL.

3. Specialized launches Tero X adventure e-bike

Specialized has released its latest development in the adventure e-bike market, the Tero X.

Designed as an all-terrain vehicle, the Tero X features Specialized’s own motor system and some exciting highlights for the adventure and off-road market.

This full-suspension machine is equipped with 1,000-lumen headlights and 22-lumen tail lights, an integrated rear rack for 20kg of cargo, and a front rack for a further 10kg of on-bike storage.

Designed with 130mm front travel and 120mm rear, with RockShox suspension, and SRAM Eagle drivetrains, the Tero X comes in four different specs with varying motor assist.

RRP: Tero X 4.0 – £4,000

Tero X 5.0 – £5,000

Tero X 6.0 – £6,000

4. Enve branches into gravel bike market with new Mog frameset

US wheel brand Enve has branched into the gravel bike market with the release of the new Mog frameset.

Designed as a lightweight and durable carbon build, with tuned geometry for 700c wheels and tyres, the Mog comes in a variety of sizes and fork rakes for additional customisation.

The brand has aimed to offer plenty of versatility on the Mog’s design, including a choice of drivetrain compatibility – from mechanical, to electronic wired and wireless, and a choice of 1x or 2x chainset.

Enve has also installed a downtube storage unit, called the Cargo Bay, which can be configured to fit accessories from puncture repair kits to personal belongings. Each Mog will be supplied with two neoprene cargo bags to protect items kept in the storage space.

According to Enve, the Mog’s geometry has been optimised for 700c wheels and tyres, up to 50mm tyre depth.

The bike comes in six frame sizes and with a choice of three different fork rakes.

RRP:£5,500 for the ‘chassis’ (the frame, fork, stem, seatpost and headset

5. Shimano unveils Cues groupsets to replace lower-end components

Japanese component brand Shimano has unveiled a new range of nine, 10, and 11-speed groupsets to replace its current lower-end products.

The new Shimano Cues catalogue has been introduced to replace the Alivio, Acera and Altus sets, with the aim of simplifying its offering for more casual riders.

Completely redesigned from the ground up, Shimano said the Cues range aims to offer smooth shifting and durable components, all with standardised and interchangeable components.

Explaining the new range, Shimano said: “Redesigned from the ground up, Shimano Cues makes the bike buying experience easier. Featuring our high-durability Linkglide technology, Shimano Cues offers smoother shifting, more durable components, and standardises compatibility across a wide range of categories.

“We’ve created our most compatible and versatile component line-up ever, shifting away from our traditional trickle-down technology model to focus on the unique needs of the everyday rider.

“The line-up features unified sprocket spacing across our nine, 10, and 11-speed drivetrains, so that components can be intermixed across a wider range of user groups and riding styles.”

According to the brand, compatible derailleurs, cassettes, and chains will allow retailers to reduce inventory and simplify the service process for the workshop.

Cues features unified sprocket spacing across the nine, 10, and 11-speed drivechains.

Shimano Linkglide technology also aims to over smooth shifting to help improve the lifespan of the products, both in the mechanical and e-bike categories.

With taller and thicker cassette teeth, providing additional surface area, this mitigates the chain from skipping and distributes pedalling forces to prevent premature wear due to shifts from novice riders, Shimano said.

6. SRAM releases new Force AXS groupset, developed for WorldTour pros

SRAM has released the latest development in its Force AXS groupset, including a new shifter design and updated rear derailleur.

Available from March 2023, and distributed by ZyroFisher, the complete groupset will retail from £1,533 up to £2,228.

Highlights in the redesigned groupset include a reshaped shifter for greater comfort, a single cage length derailleur for a variety of cassette sizes, and integrated chainrings on the 2x chainset.

The Force AXS groupset, the second tier in SRAM’s catalogue, is also lighter than previous iterations, with the 2x set with power meter now coming in 4g lighter at 2,896g.

SRAM’s new shifter hoods come with a redesigned shape to fit more hand sizes.

The Force AXS derailleur comes in a single cage length and works with any cassette size from 10-28T to 10-36T, in either 1x or 2x configurations.

7. Squire releases its first range of wearable cycle locks

Historic lock brand Squire has launched its first range of wearable security equipment for the cycle market, Straplok.

The Straplok range features the high security, Sold Secure Bicycle Silver-approved Straplock 35, constructed from a multi-cable high tensile steel core designed to be resistant to attack from bike thieves.

For a more compact option, Squire has also released the Straplok 10 and Straplok Combi 10 models, which are key and combination locks respectively.

RRP: Straplok 35 £74.99, Straplok 10 combination £19.99, Straplok 10 key £16.99.

8. 7mesh releases new collection for spring 2023

Apparel brand 7mesh has released its spring 2023 collection including new shorts for off-road and enduro, cargo bibs and a merino long-sleeve jersey.

“Higher Ground” is the theme of the latest 7mesh release, with new styles and seasonal colours ready for the longest days climbing from valleys to mountain tops.

The 7mesh RK shorts have been redesigned for 2023, with innovative features, cargo options, and women’s models.

The RK2 bib short and RK2 cargo bib short, which arrive in April, are constructed using a light and airy Italian fabric treated with Coldblack UPF, a custom elastic interface chamois, soft bib straps, and tailoring throughout.

The RK2 cargo configuration has roomy leg pockets to stow the extras needed on long rides, paired with a 7mesh Skyline jersey with the anything pocket system, they offer “the ultimate on-body storage” to keep fuel and essentials close at hand.

The new Ashlu merino long sleeve jersey takes its short-sleeved merino classic and adds coverage for more transitional seasons and mixed conditions.

Using a unique yarn construction which wraps ultrafine wool fibres around nylon cores, 7mesh took the antibacterial and thermoregulation properties that make merino unique and added the performance boost of synthetic stretch and recovery.

7mesh, which is distributed in the UK by Lyon Equipment, is continuing to grow its UK footprint, returning for its second COREbike earlier this year to showcase key pieces including the Skypilot jacket and Thunder Pant.

9. Getaway Handmade Tubeless Ready Gravel Tyre 700x45mm

Brand: Challenge

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

The latest gravel tread designed to take you beyond where the pavement ends, to where the terrain is less maintained. Its design includes a tightly packed, fast rolling centre for straight line control and speed, open transition knobs for either sandy or wet terrains, and more aggressive shoulder knobs for controlled cornering and stability in loose conditions.

RRP: £83

10. Sub

Brand: Vello Bike

Distributor: Vello

A sustainable and lightweight “family van”, the Vello Sub cargo e-bike powered by Bosch has the space and weight capacity you need, without sacrificing the portability you want. Transport children, groceries, or animal companions in the Vello Sub with ease, while still being able to carry the cargo bike up and down stairs for storage. When stored, the Sub does not take more space than a normal city bike thanks to its foldable elements.

RRP: £5,598

11. Power Adventure

Brand: Michelin

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Designed for riders who want to explore beyond the road. Tubeless Ready with a fast-rolling tread design, this new tyre completes the Michelin gravel range for limitless fun in a variety of conditions. Experience fast rolling speed and an efficient ride thanks to the smooth tread pattern centre line and Gum-X technology. Explore for longer thanks to Michelin Gum-X technology and tough wearing tread pattern. Bead to Bead Technology and 3×100 TPI casing provides tough on- and off-road capability, helping the tyre to last longer with extra protection and durability.

RRP: From £54.99

12. Mallet Trail

Brand: Crank Brothers

Distributor: Extra UK

Introducing the all-new crankbrothers Mallet Trail. Designed to sit between the lightweight Candy and the burly Mallet Enduro/DH pedals, the Mallet Trail is crankbrothers’ most versatile pedal yet. Suitable for trail, gravel or enduro riders alike looking for a lightweight, yet supportive pedal platform.

RRP: £179.99.

13. Air Il Shocks

Brand: Cane Creek

Distributor: Extra UK

Cane Creek are proud to introduce the next generation of Air IL shocks.

Packing class-leading performance in a smaller and stronger package, the IL give riders complete control over their damping with twin-tube technology and an extremely wide range of four-way external adjustability. Substantial reductions in overall width and outer diameters results in an increased range of frame compatibility.

RRP: £674.99