Muc-Off to support independent bike retailers on Local Bike Shop Day

Muc-Off, the bicycle and motorcycle care and performance brand, has announced its support for independent bike retailers on Local Bike Shop Day, offering a 30% discount to all independent bike shops.

Local Bike Shop Day is a day of celebration for independent bike retailers across the UK and is scheduled to take place this Saturday, April 29, organised by the Association of Cycle Traders (ACT).

It’s an opportunity for retailers to showcase unique offerings and a time for the cycling community to come together to support them, as a spotlight is shone on the vital role independent bike shops play in the industry.

This year’s campaign is set to be supported by Cytech, the international training and accreditation scheme for bicycle technicians.

Alex Trimnell, CEO of Muc-Off, said: “Over the past 29 years, independent retailers have been the foundation of our business.

“They’re a vital part of the cycling community, and we’re stoked to be providing our ongoing support in what has been a challenging period for the industry.

“In the past two years we’ve introduced key services for our retailers including chain optimisation programs, refill stations, and a huge number of new products, all of which have offered benefits to both the shops and the riders”.

Muc-Off has recently announced that they’ve stepped back from supplying the grocery channel with its Urban Bicycle Care range which was specifically produced for this clientele.

Muc-Off believes it is setting the example here and is hopeful that other brands will follow.

Ross Copsey, head of UK sales at Muc-Off, said, “We’ve listened over the past twelve months to our IBD’s and want to ensure we’re doing what we can to maximise their sales.

“This channel has been hugely important in growing our brand awareness, as shop owners educate their customers on the benefits Muc-Off products offer to cyclists.”