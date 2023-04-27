Bikmo and British Cycling extend partnership for a further five years

Share Facebook

Bikmo, the specialist cycling insurer, has announced a continuation of its partnership with British Cycling, for a further five years.

The partnership has been in place since 2019, and the extension of this relationship allows them to continue to provide exclusively discounted, award-winning and comprehensive bike and travel cover as the official provider for British Cycling members.

All members of British Cycling get the option of 14 days free insurance for their new bikes to cover their first rides on Bikmo.

One of the highlights of the partnership is the continuation of Bikmo’s British Cycling Club of the Year campaign, which sees £1,000 cash, amongst other prizes, awarded to clubs across the country, rewarding their dedication to their local cycling communities.

Pendle Panthers + Cycle Sport Pendle were selected this year as the overall winner, due to their all-inclusive family spirit and overall support of the community, through events such as their “Summer Jam”, that not only showcases the club, but also raises lots of money for local and national causes.

David George, CEO of Bikmo said: ‘’We are delighted to announce our renewed partnership with British Cycling for the next five years. From benefitting members with exclusive discounts, to supporting grassroots cycling with our Bikmo Club of the Year award – this partnership is an embodiment of our ethos as a company made up of riders of all disciplines.

‘’Extending for five years is the ultimate vote of confidence in what we do from the riding community, and a testament to our team’s hard work of getting insured members back on their bikes when bad luck strikes.

‘’We can’t wait to see what the next five years, and hopefully beyond, brings.’’

The partnership has also seen the insurer work with their underwriter, Hiscox, to offer improved pricing for members, as data showed that as a group they represent a lower risk than average.

Bikmo and British Cycling say they will continue to explore other ways in which to benefit members and the wider cycling community.

Darren Henry, commercial director at British Cycling, said: “Through our partnership with Bikmo we’re able to offer exclusively discounted bike and travel cover to our 140,000 members and reward the amazing work of our clubs through the annual Club of the Year award.

“As we look ahead to the next five years I’m excited to see the partnership develop further, as we continue our work to support and grow the British cycling community.”