VeloBrands announces exclusive distribution partnership with Capgo cable systems

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

VeloBrands has announced an exclusive distribution partnership with Capgo, well-known producers of high-quality cable and core items for shifting and braking systems.

Capgo has earned a notable reputation in the cycling industry, positioning themselves as one of the main European OE suppliers for its products.

Alex Wiseman, sales manager at VeloBrands, said: “We’re excited to be the new home of Capgo , the range will be aimed at workshops rather than retail, with very competitive pricing.

“They have a comprehensive knowledge of the bike industry and its needs, providing high-quality products that are approved by numerous top bike brands, workshops, mechanics and pro cycling teams.”

2023 has been a busy year for VeloBrands who have added both Veloe e-cargo bikes and Jack the Bike Rack to its portfolio of products.

Italian bike brand Veloe aims to offer stylish, versatile and easy to handle utility bikes for families.

Veloe bikes also come with a selection of Bosch and Shimano motor systems, along with a host of accessories so the bikes can be adapted to the rider’s needs.

Jack the Bike Rack is a universal fit front bicycle rack that offers tool free fitting in under one minute.

The team at VeloBrands has also expanded with the appointment of Phil Dowling as the area sales manager for South West England and Wales.

As area sales manager, Dowling will be responsible for enhancing VeloBrands’ presence in the region by cultivating strong partnerships, introducing new product offerings, and delivering customer service to retailers and cyclists alike.

Following the announcement, Dowling said: “I am thrilled to be joining VeloBrands, a company known for its commitment to quality and innovation within the cycling industry.

“I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at VeloBrands and using my experience to best service and support the growth of the vibrant South West and Wales cycling community.”

For more information about VeloBrands and stock opportunities of Capgo, visit: VeloBrands.co.uk